Bubble Fest: Science With a Special POP! at Imagination Station

Get ready to burst the bubble behind the science of everyone’s favorite translucent globe at Bubble Fest. This special weekend at the Imagination Station will take place outside the Science Center, Aug. 24 from 10 am to 5 pm and Aug. 25 from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Let your curiosity soar as you learn and deconstruct the scientific side of a childhood nostalgia favorite and find the perfect balance of summer learning and fun.

Although often thought of as a 20th century invention, blowing bubbles actually dates back to the 1600s, and it has only been in recent decades that blowing bubbles has established itself as a “real” children’s toy. In fact, now there are professional “bubblers” and bubble machines that have perfected the art of bubble blowing.

Learn these professional tricks as well as the machinations behind them at Bubble Fest, where science guides the way in making the biggest or the best bubbles.

Kids will be able to learn to create bubbles of different shapes and sizes, make the largest one they can, or learn more about the special Boo Bubbles. More unique interactive experiences this event boasts includes making art with bubble painting, being able to design your own bubble wand, or even being able to step inside a bubble at the Kid in a Bubble station.

This event will also offer even more frothy fun with a special appearance of the Elephant Toothpaste Show, a chemical reaction that produces a large foamy mess resembling giant toothpaste squirting out of a bottle.

Come float in on the fun with regular admission to the Imagination Station and no additional charge at Bubble Fest.

For more information on Bubble Fest or the Imagination Station, visit imaginationstationtoledo.org.