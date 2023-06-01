The Stars Speak: June 2023

“At midnight, in the month of June, I stand beneath the mystic moon.” – Edgar Allan Poe

Motivation: frolic and fun!

The summer solstice begins on June 20, in the sentimental Moon-ruled sign of Cancer, a splendid reminder that summertime is finally here. As the rays of the cosmic sun surround us, we embrace the gift of life, and in doing so, we are reminded of the beauty of nature and all that surrounds us. Welcome summer!

Full moon in Sagittarius opposite the sun in Gemini – June 4. Be wise to draw upon the intensity of this full moon lunar eclipse occurring Friday, June 4, in Sagittarius on to explore your own goals, desires and needs, maybe expanding and opening up to the new possibilities that await you. And keep in mind this week’s Jupiter-ruled sign in Sagittarius brings to life your desire to aim high, to seek out. This can be a very adventurous period for you, though one step at a time. However, on the flip side, this full moon and lunar eclipse will carry with them some intense energy, bordering on anger ⁠— and you and those around you might be feeling the same. So be aware and careful.

Gemini new moon – June 18. Gemini, the sign of the twins, is all about the mind and how we use it. And once again, we have to remember that the mind includes our hearts as well as our intellect. This particular new moon on June 18 will ignite creating a feeling of release, a letting-go of emotions creating our own fire. In sync with transiting Mars will prove itself to be interesting as it conjoins favorably.

Saturn turns retrograde in ethereal Pisces. (June 17 – November 4) As we experience a temporary pause between a restructuring Saturn retrograde and a regurgitating Pluto retrograde over the next several months, life begins to move incredibly slow and can become highly restrictive. As the cosmos places our growth and stability on hold, direction becomes somewhat unclear now; this energy can cause us to sway back and forth with bold Mars in fiery Leo. A sense of uncertainty may become our reason (or excuse) to wait and “feel” things out – before making any major move or decision.

During this cosmic pause, we may want to consider utilizing this precious time to reexamine ourselves. Clues may be found in shadowed areas of our own rigidness, laziness, grumpiness, alienation and/or intolerance. With genuine reflection, along with the integrity of tending to matter (a.k.a. “taking care of our own sidewalk/business”) – we may be able to understand where (and when) misrepresentation has actually developed. This new information can show us the difference between distortion versus reality – so that we know what to let go – so that healing can begin.

June 25 – Uranus at odds with transiting Leo. This particular day “feels” chaotic, as these two planets at odds can create a huge, unexpected shift. Specifically, Mars rules action and motion, whereas Uranus can be unpredictable in its influence. When they square off, unexpected happenings could occur. The stock market can be shaky. Expect the unexpected when traveling, as motorists can be volatile.

Venus, the planet of pleasure and play, enters Leo – June 6. Now as Venus, the planet of love and money, moves into Leo on June 6 – it can either add to this chaos, or it can help us weather the storm, so to speak. Love and money matters affect us daily, so this transit can be soothing in some ways as it can nurture us. On the flip side, matters of the heart can be hasty, yet steamy. And if you’re shopping, be aware of the desire to overdo it.

SIGNS

HIGHLIGHTING GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

An unpredictable month for most Geminis as transiting Saturn in Pisces and the full moon in Sag, at odds, may trigger feelings of restlessness. It’s a toss-up between work and home as emotions run high, and expectations may disappoint. Although, with the new moon on the 18th, you may feel less chaotic, and more in sync, as it brings out your more optimistic, chatty side.

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

As with most Aries, you’re typically the one who takes the lead. And during this month, there is no exception to the rule. The planets in transit highlight your more ambitious, assertive edge, so there really isn’t much you cannot accomplish. During this time your abilities to deal with friends, family work matters are totally in your hands. A strong cycle for getting the job done and forging ahead. Though Saturn’s retrograde in Pisces, occupying your twelfth house of inner thought could drudge up matters from the past. So it is up to you to tackle situations that remain unclear, in order to move ahead.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

There comes a time in everyone’s life when the greatest gift we can give ourselves is time alone. During this period, you may find yourself becoming more introspective and less occupied by the demands of others. The focus for the next few weeks or so is on allowing yourself space, while keeping your options open. Remember that the planets are always moving and forming new angles. It’s up to you to follow your own instincts.

CANCER (June 21 – July 20)

During this particular month you may feel as though you are waking from a long deep sleep, as many of the obstacles that were in your path begin to slowly drift away. Saturn, in harmony to your own sign, helps to lend a secure balance with home and family. This can be your “take charge” month to focus on details left behind. Be aware that your financial picture shows more clarity and it’s your time to relish your accomplishments.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

Increased social activity adds a generous lift to your everyday life as Mars in sync to your sun sign brings activity and movement to your everyday life. Travel and speculation are all the more favorable, though pacing yourself is the key. Matters of the heart continue to beat, even more so as Venus, the planet of love, conjuncts your own sign. Tackle money matters carefully, as Saturn in retrograde can be unpredictable.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

Don’t be surprised if current aspects lead you into a higher path than what you’ve chosen. This can be a conducive period for work-related matters as your need for perfection in the workplace finally allows others to see your worth. This may be your month where most areas of your life finally merge together. Moreover, Saturn’s retrograde in your area of partners can be shifting your enthusiasm as you go from zero to a hundred in a flash. So be aware of the signals. Try not to overthink. Just be in the moment.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

Job recognition can play a major role in personal achievement however, your workload may change a bit towards the end of the month. During this time, you may feel a need to look beyond your own horizons. As with most Libras, the need for balance is essential, so during this cycle you may try to do a juggling act. Also, love may be interesting, however a bit challenging. In addition, paying better attention to health and fitness is paramount at this time. So be good to yourself.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Your personal life shows promise this month, as Jupiter transits your area of partners. For the intense Scorpio, you can’t ask for a better transit as you finally begin to settle in and feel the balance. In addition, work related matters may signify a need for a drastic change, though it would be in your best interest to step carefully.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 20)

Higher levels of emotional intensity add a greater impact to your present situation as transiting Mars balances your own sign, creating a link between you and those around you. Specifically, you may find yourself approaching matters with an air of confidence. Changes within the confines of home may cause you to be going in a million directions. So taking a step back can be useful in determining your next move.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 19)

As a true Capricorn, your desire is to always climb the ladder of success, and in most areas of your life, you most likely have achieved your goals. Your career aspirations are highlighted, and your home life seems to be more in sync. However, when finances and personal security are involved, you’re constantly unsettled. Rest assured, you’re in a good place. Take the win.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Your involvement with partners, work or personal, may “feel” a bit off this month. Transiting Mars at odds with your sun can be causing you to overreact to petty annoyances. Realize that much can be said about the need to pace your life accordingly. Setting your game plan in motion at least provides you with a sense of control. Step back and reset.

PISCES (February 19 – March 19)

Your drive and ambition are strong this month as your need to excel is a strong motivator. During this period as Saturn and transiting Jupiter harmoniously blend with your own sign, you are charged up and ready to go. On the flip side, as Saturn retrogrades in Pisces a need to review and rethink goals can be a determining factor. So step back before making any major moves: it’s all about timing. In addition, money looks good. However, be cautious when making any huge investments.

Janet Amid is a columnist and radio and media personality who can be heard Monday mornings from 8:10-8:20am with Denny, Suzi and Paul on 93.5 FM. Text or call 419-240-1935 as she takes astrological questions and requests! Every second Wednesday on 96.7 CLASSIC HITS with Keith and Dawn. Call 1-888-561-2837 every other Wednesday morning from 7:30-8:30am as she takes calls live. Contact Janet Amid at 419-882-5510 or at JanetAmid@aol.com.