The Stars Speak: May 2023

Springtime in the heavens marks a time of renewal, awakening our senses to fresh ideas, and new aspirations. Astrologically, the month of May can be inspiring as well as lucrative as Saturn, the planet of wisdom, transiting in ethereal Pisces, creates a steady calm. Harmoniously in sync with transiting Mars and Jupiter, this can be seen as a productive month, bringing knowledge and awareness to issues of importance. Specifically speaking, businesses as well as economic matters could shift directions, hopefully for the better, after May 17, as Jupiter moves into enterprising, practical, Taurus. When planets go through their little dance across the cosmos, there are options. It’s a give or take. However, like with anything else it’s a process. During this month, a stronger desire to maintain structure and discipline is clearly indicated. Taking in the ability to observe situations from all perspectives is mandatory. The trick is to see all the alternatives.

Sun in Taurus – time to beautify. Presently, the transiting sun in earthy Taurus, from April 19 to May 20, signals a time to stop and smell the roses. Get in gear for nature, surround yourself with comforts, create better habits and just be. A good time to take stock of resources, and/or possessions, while paying very close attention to personal expenses. Those born under Taurus, Pisces, Gemini and Virgo will feel the positive vibes of this transit. For others, time of birth is an indicator of where the transiting sun is placed in your birth chart.

Venus in Cancer – starting May 8 – sentiments of love. Venus, the planet of love, is all about commitment, security and comfort. Intuition plays a key role while Venus transits in the sign of Cancer. Since the sign of Cancer is ruled by the moon, emotions become reality. In addition, along with the other players in the game, such as Pluto and Uranus, at odds with transiting Venus, we may find ourselves feeling less predictable, and full of surprises. In addition, for those born under the sign of Aries, Capricorn, Libra and Cancer this may be a period of minor delays, financially or personal related. Emotions as well as reactions can run high. However, how you flow with the process is in your hands.

The full moon May 6, in the intense sign of Scorpio, triggers the compulsion to hyper focus on finances. It can be a toss-up between conservative or frivolous, as the impact of this full moon can run deep. Either way be careful as to not exceed your emotional limitations. Scorpio, ruled by Pluto, will unearth what needs to be addressed, whether emotional or physical. A full moon shines light in the darkness, even when we’re afraid to look. This full moon can be cathartic, as pent-up emotions are released, secrets revealed, and/or discord is finally brought to the surface. This particular full moon is exceptional in the mysterious sign of Scorpio, as hidden desires could emerge. At times, our deepest thoughts and feelings are revealed, and matters that need closure begin to surface. Those under Cancer, Leo, Aquarius and Taurus will feel the intensity of this transit. Though, for others, where the full moon lands in your birth chart is based on your time of birth.

Mercury, the communication guru now retrograde, moving direct – May 15. The month starts off with Mercury the planet of reason, retrograding until May 15. Finessing the way you share information and converse is paramount with Mercury in retrograde. Listening, and having clear intent with your words can help to prevent unnecessary blunders. Retrograde planets display an erratic influence which is linked to delays, recurrences, reversals of situations, and unexpected events occurring suddenly. A Mercury retrograde involves anything relating to communication or travel. Moving direct on the 15th, the flow of communication should be less complicated, as words are no longer lost in translation. Travel plans simplify.

On May 19 – a new moon in Taurus – time to settle in, break old habits and begin new goals. A new moon is powerful in many ways, as positive intentions peak. This transformational new moon initiates a rebirth, signaling a time of emergence. There is an impulse to take action, be it a small change in the way you approach your daily routine or life path choices. Because of its influence in steady Taurus, we are bound by rules and responsibility. A good sensible period to settle in. Manifest. Take control of much needed changes.

Jupiter moves into Taurus on May 17. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, expresses itself through good fortune and prosperity. Though on the flip side can create frustration and urgency as it expands on matters that need resolution. Jupiter is ruled by Sagittarius, the sign of the educator. Under its tutelage, we learn truth. As Jupiter moves into earthy Taurus, a desire to feel more rooted and grounded becomes a matter of necessity. Therefore, whether through comfort or financial means, our desires and needs become more consistent. Those born under Scorpio, Leo, Aquarius and Taurus will most likely feel its effect. However, where Jupiter lands in your birth chart is determined by your time of birth.

Mars moves into Leo on May 21. Mars, the planet of action, is all about bravado. Confident and proud, its energy is bold and assertive. The symbolism for Leo is courage and optimism. Moving into fiery Leo on May 21, in sync with the transiting Sun and Venus, can help to restore order, providing a sense of security to most. Though its opposition to transiting Pluto can be difficult as these two Alpha planets can create a cosmic collision. Mars is all about action and motivation, whereas Pluto is about unearthing and cleaning up the mess. The challenges can challenge having to face limits, going to great lengths to reach potential. Legal matters can erupt creating confusion if not dealt with properly, reaching its pinnacle. For those born under Leo, Libra, Aquarius, Sagittarius, Virgo, Cancer, this can be an eventful month. For others, its placement is determined by time of birth.

SIGNS:

TAURUS IS HIGHLIGHTED (April 21 – May 21)

Your sense of security is restored, as motivating Mars, in total harmony to your own sign, greatly increases personal gain. However, on the flip-side, transiting Pluto may cause you to question your every move. As with anything else, allow yourself the opportunity to breathe and navigate. Know that the balance played out through restrictive Saturn and jovial Jupiter can help to lessen the obstacles. It’s all in how you play your hand.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20)

As transiting Mars ignites your personal space, emotional needs through family and friends increase. So, following your heart can be beneficial as it leads you into the right direction. Also, with Venus in the earthy sign of Taurus, your money house should be gainful. Paying better attention to details can work wonders. In addition, this is an excellent time to embark on new projects and financial prospects as you forge ahead.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Your mind and body are definitely working overtime as transiting Mercury, your ruling planet, travels through the sacred part of your birth chart. At this time, your subconscious mind should be on auto alert. Also, with Saturn at odds, career matters may be overwhelming as your need to reset your goals are indicated. Bear in mind, this can be an unpredictable month, so hold off making decisions until Mercury moves direct.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

As Mars travels through your own sign, personal drive accelerates. Manifesting the outcome while focusing on work related goals increases the odds for a better outcome. Also, love matters flourish, romance is in bloom, and small steps can lessen the doubt. The choice is yours.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

A mixture of influences lends a positive perspective this month. Specifically, as your love for speculation takes hold, you may be more inclined to test your fate. Also, love connections can flourish: it’s up to you to set the bar. This can be your month to challenge yourself in areas of home and career.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

With Saturn in opposition to your own sign, you may feel discombobulated. Your tendency to overthink has you spinning. Taking into account your given priorities, be aware of the tendency to become too impulsive with obligations. Pull back and take a breath. In the end, it all fares well.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

The next few weeks or so lay heavily on the financial sector of your birth chart as obligations merge together. Pay very close attention to details, while not taking any unnecessary risks. In addition, this could be a fortuitous time for partnerships, as your need to explore options is well in your orbit.

SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22)

No matter how close you are to someone, there is always the possibility of crossed wires, so instinctively be alert to signals. Specifically, the month ahead reinforces personal connections through work or home. So, take the time to rekindle or reestablish boundaries. This is an excellent month for you: flow with it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21)

The focus is on health and fitness, taking the bull by the horns and following through. Work and money show promise, as motivation increases. Also, love matters may be on an upswing as you emerge from your cocoon. A good month to explore goals, dreams and ambitions.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20)

Let your instincts be your guide this month, focusing on responsibilities, work or home. Ideally, paying better attention to health and fitness can restore confidence. In addition, money prospects can be excellent as well as prosperous. This is a time where you have most of what you need, to get to the top of your game plan.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

This month highlights love matters, new or existing. Be prepared for positive changes ahead as you find yourself exploring all options. In addition, your need to travel or make a large purchase is intensified. In addition, letting go of past issues is indicated. Working on closure takes you to the halfway point.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

It is often said that we need to be aware of our limitations. You, for one, fall into that category. Trust your instincts by setting better boundaries for yourself. As disciplined Saturn conjuncts your own sign, life/work matters may be pressing, though not without great results. This can be an opportune time to reach for the stars. Grab on!

Janet Amid is a columnist and radio and media personality who can be heard Monday mornings from 8:10-8:20am with Denny, Suzi and Paul on 93.5 FM. Text or call 419-240-1935 as she takes astrological questions and requests! Every second Wednesday on 96.7 CLASSIC HITS with Keith and Dawn. Call 1-888-561-2837 every other Wednesday morning from 7:30-8:30am as she takes calls live. Contact Janet Amid at 419-882-5510 or at JanetAmid@aol.com.