Astrology September 2024

“A fallen leaf is nothing more than a summer’s wave goodbye.” – Unknown

As September unfolds, we transition from Virgo’s analytical precision, eventually to Libra’s quest for balance and harmony. This month invites us to refine our routines, to focus more on self care, as we prepare for a season of renewed connections. This is an ideal time to seek alignment and inner peace, as we approach the Autumn equinox.

SIGNS:

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Now that Mercury has moved direct, it’s all about taking time to reassess priorities, work, career and health challenges. It’s all about getting it right and taking stock of every given situation that comes your way. Be aware of the fact that much can be said about patience and perseverance. In addition, take heed when dealing with home/family related matters. Be the one that implements, but also the one that listens.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

This month, you may find yourself seeking answers to questions that have been lingering for quite a while. A great month to feel inspired, to tap in, to dig deep, into where you need to be both personal and career wise. Also, you may find a need to set necessary limits with those around you. Trust your gut. Listen to what your heart and mind are telling you, then go with it.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

For the next few weeks or so, importance is placed on work and home. Your need to do it all may cause you to feel overwhelmed and totally exasperated. It’s important to realize that during this stage of your life, you need to pace yourself while still accomplishing your tasks clearly. Creating a firm foundation for yourself is key.

Cancer (June 22 – July 21)

The framework of your life at this time seems to be focused on how you see yourself, as well as how those closest to you, might perceive you. Specifically speaking, family & work issues may be taking way too much time, however it’s up to you to balance it out. Delegate. Relinquish some control, while trying to remedy the situation at hand. As you approach the end of the month, much of this anxiety will have cleared up.

Leo (July 24 – Aug 23)

Your mantra is life has always been about overextending yourself. This is clearly a time to focus, while paying close attention to your own needs and priorities. Changes in the workplace as well as home are expected, hopefully much for the better. Also, be extra careful with the debit card. Not the best time to chance take and/or overextend. Take care when dealing with property or business matters. Read between the lines.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

It has been said that the secret of life is consistency, and you for one are always constant. However, major planetary influences in your life signify that one chapter in your life has now closed, now it’s on to the next chapter. Relationships, business and personal, during this time, may go through a major transition. This is a strong stage of your life, where you draw the line in the sand. However, it would be best, if possible, to balance out the playing field. Double check before making any major moves.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Keep long term goals and perspectives well at hand, the knowledge that you gain during this cycle will allow you to accomplish anything you set your mind to. You’re in a pretty good stage of your life right now, as you see yourself exploring new options. Get ahead of the game plan. Matters of the heart area favored. Keep the embers burning.

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

It’s all about letting go of matters that have held you back, allowing yourself to move ahead. This month speaks of clarity. Meeting the challenges ahead, with calm and grace, can only bring personal attainment and gain in. Also, friendships can be questionable right now, as your sense of obligation may increase, and the demands from others could cause you to retreat. Taking a step back, then proceeding forward is key.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

Your life, for the last year or so, has been a bit unsteady, as the planetary movements have been unpredictable. Know that much can be said about pacing yourself and being more deliberate with your every move. Have the presence of mind to tread carefully, when making changes, whether it be work or personal. This cycle of your life is not the best time to jump into unsteady waters. Pace yourself.

Capricorn (Dec 21 – Jan 20)

A mixture of challenging yet interesting aspects are transiting your natal sun, providing you with the wherewithal to make the necessary moves you need to climb the ladder of success. Specifically speaking, the stars favor you, so let it work its magic. However, personal relationships may feel a bit unsettled, causing you to question yourself. Though it’s up to you to set the tone as to how this plays out.

Aquarius (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Paying special attention to your instincts, allowing your intuition to take hold will bring focus in a lot quicker. This can and will be a prosperous month for you if you walk the walk, and let your gut be your guide. With regards to family and job matters, a strong yet fruitful stage in your life is about to begin. It’s yours for the asking.

Pisces (Feb 20 – March 20)

For many of you, this is a much needed time for introspection. However, the influence of the planets in transit may have you twirling in so many different directions. This period, during the Jupiter transit in Gemini, will force you out of your cocoon. Use this time to work on your creativity, while paying better attention to yourself as well as those you are connected to. Use this time as an advantage, not a disadvantage.