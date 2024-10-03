Astrology October 2024

“Set fire to the broken pieces; start anew.” – Lauren DeStefano

Dear Readers, October’s energy brings a balance between light and dark, guiding us to reflect, find harmony and prepare for a deeper transformation as we shift into Scorpio season. Welcome October!

HIGHLIGHTING LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The sun’s entrance into the air sign of Libra marks the autumnal equinox, a time when day and night are equal in length – fitting for a sign that champions fairness and equality. Libra folks are the peacemakers of the zodiac, creative and social. This is a wonderful transit for making new friends – or even perhaps meeting the love of your life. While things may feel quiet, these changing celestial tides are making a major impact on many of you. The Libra sun is a perfect harmony of seasons, a delicate balance of light and dark, that magical moment where day and night are perfectly equal and everything is still. Relish in it. It might be time for you to revisit past lessons, refine your understanding of the big picture. In addition to all of this, the sun transiting in your own sign encourages you to seek clarity in your relationships and partnerships.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

The arena of relationships can be quite interesting this month, highly charged with passion, intensity and a strong desire to work through the wrinkles. In your heart of hearts you’ll want a close intimate relationship with an equal, but your past experiences may have caused such pain, therefore making a clear decision to create some personal space for yourself. However in the end, it all prevails as the transiting sun in Libra sheds light. Though Jupiter in retrograde may caution your own delivery in how you handle the situations at hand.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

The sun now in Venus-ruled Libra harmonizes in your area of responsibilities. Jupiter retrograding in your money house along with the sun in Libra moving into Scorpio highlights a period of reflection and the need to reassess finances, resources and values. You may experience delays or slow progress in financial growth, but this offers you a time to review spending habits and investments.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

As Jupiter, the planet of gain, retrogrades in your own sign, you are encouraged to look beneath the surface and confront hidden feelings and patterns. This month opens the way for you to realign your goals and self-purpose. The month ahead also asks you to reassess personal choices and life’s directives. With the sun in Libra moving into Scorpio, the shift could also take you into a more reflective place of awareness where money is involved.

Cancer (June 22 – July 21)

This month signals a time to be aware of hidden messages, deeper reflection and spiritual awareness. You may at this time be drawn to revisit old patterns or past situations that need resolution or healing. With the sun in Libra, moving into Scorpio, this could intensify your inner journey, pushing you to focus on matters relating to home and friendships. A potent period, with hopeful results.

Leo (July 24 – Aug. 23)

So much of your life depends on what you give to other people, as your heart runs over with sentiment. This is clearly a time to pay better attention to your own needs and priorities. Changes are imminent, but much for the better. In addition, Leos generally do everything in a big way, so it’s time to curtail your spending. More importantly, take care when dealing with property or business matters. Read between the lines.

Virgo (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Jupiter retrograding your career house brings a time of reflection and reassessment in your work life. You may find that your career growth or advancement feels delayed or slower than usual but this offers you the opportunity to rethink your long term goals. Perhaps, it’s time to reevaluate whether your current path aligns with your broader vision for success, or is it time to fine tune your strategies? Also, as the sun transits from Libra to Scorpio this adds an added layer, as you are encouraged to dig beneath the surface of your career aspirations.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

It’s all about letting go of matters that have held you back, and hopefully allowing you to move forward. This is about clarity on every level. Get yourself situated then you should be in fine form and ready to meet any of the challenges ahead. Also, your area of friendships may go through a turning point. You may find yourself feeling a bit more obligated than usual, as the demands from others could cause you to retreat back into your head.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21)

This is actually an interesting period in your life as the planets challenge you, both personal and work related. This is your time to actually take the bull by the horns and proceed full speed ahead. It’s all about you having the presence of mind to make changes within yourself. Also, your love life may shift a bit, as your tolerance level may cause you to question as Jupiter retrogrades in your area of partners.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20)

A mixture of challenging yet interesting aspects are transiting your natal sun, providing you with the wherewithal to make changes you should make. Specifically speaking, your money may undergo a shift as you find yourself pulling from different resources. Your relationships may feel a bit unsettled causing you to question yourself. By the end of this month you will feel as though you are able to take on any endeavor. Also, Jupiter’s retrograde in your health house signals a time to pay attention.

Aquarius (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Pay special attention to your own instincts and focus on what really matters, as the retrograde of Jupiter in Gemini can bring to light actions followed by words and statements that you have held back. So be careful as to how you present yourself to others. This can and will be a prosperous month for you as long as you walk the talk. A strong yet fruitful stage in your life is about to begin, more so in areas of family and job. It’s up to you to follow the path. It will lead you in the right direction.

Pisces (Feb. 20 – March 20)

This month signals the time to reflect on your domestic life: family dynamics and emotional foundation. You may decide to reevaluate your present home environment, or consider changes in your living situation. Or perhaps, resolve family matters that may have been left on the back burner. Deeper exploration of what makes you feel secure and nurtured is paramount during this transit, with the sun in Libra moving into Scorpio as the focus shifts from balancing relationships to a more intense outlook on life in general. This is a period of ideal emotional changes.