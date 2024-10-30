Astrology November 2024

November brings a wave of transformational energy starting with Pluto, the planet of deep change and rebirth, returning to the innovative sign of Aquarius. This emphasizes collective shifting as well as innovation. Saturn, the planet of structure and responsibility moves direct, in ethereal Pisces, encouraging us to solidify our dreams and work through emotional challenges with practicality. As we approach Thanksgiving, Mercury begins its retrograde in Sagittarius on November 25th urging us to revisit our beliefs and communication. Great importance is placed on safe travel, as well as philosophical discussions. This cycle with Mercury retrogrades until Dec. 15, period calls for introspection and adaptability, preparing us for the end of the year.

SIGNS:

HIGHLIGHTING SCORPIO – (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Happy Birthday Scorpio! Personal or work relationships may hit a snag during this Full Moon in Taurus, prompting clarification on so many levels. You may feel a strong need for clarity at this time as emotions may run rampant. Also, Pluto in Aquarius may shift family and inner dynamics, prompting a reality check. Moreover, watching your money may be difficult at this time, due to the holidays, though definitely a must.

ARIES – (March 20 – April 19)

So much activity this month, as the Full Moon in Taurus occupies your area of monies, prompting immediate reflection as well as caution. In addition, Saturn direct in your 12th house, encourages emotional closure. At the end of the month, as Mercury retrogrades in Sagittarius, you may want to reexamine long term goals, with work or travel. Or perhaps, this is a time to focus on educational pursuits of some kind?

TAURUS – (April 20 – May 20)

Anytime a Full Moon takes place in your own sign, self-awareness, reflection and the need to introspect is magnified. Relationships may reach a turning point at this time, as you seek understanding on many levels. In addition, long term connections feel more stable, though Mercury in retrograde could cause you to rethink matters that may need resolution.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Hidden emotions may surface at this time, as the Full Moon occupies the inner sanctuary of your chart. You may feel a compulsion to reflect on subconscious blocks. Also, career matters may feel more secure, prompting results. In addition, Mercury’s retrograde in your area of partners may trigger communication blocks, so be aware of the tendency to listen but not hear.

CANCER – (June 21 – July 20)

An interesting period for friendships, as the Full Moon heightens your need to circulate. Also, long-term plans and goals may come to fruition at this time, as you see yourself more in touch with everyday situations. Mercury in retrograde may trigger a need to revisit health related issues. It’s important to pay attention, not ignore any signals that may come your way.

LEO – (July 22 – Aug. 22)

Your image is an important part of your being, as with this month, a Full Moon at the zenith part of your chart, all eyes are on you! Expect recognition, as well as clarification. In addition, with Mercury moving retrograde at the end of the month, you may feel less inclined where creative pursuits beckon. Use this time to settle in, pace yourself. Also, shared finances may need to be reviewed.

VIRGO – (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

This month’s Full Moon in your area of education, may cause you to reassess personal, beliefs and thoughts. This cycle heightens awareness on a more powerful level. Also, situations relating to home and family may force you to revisit matters that may need your attention. Not a good time to sell or change your surroundings, but a good time to plan. Also, Saturn in direct, in your area of partners, work or play, can initiate more of a sense of grounding.

LIBRA – (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

Miscommunication is common during a 3rd house, Mercury retrograde transit, so be aware of actions as well as words. Not the best time for aggression, though it is a good period in which you create clarification. Also, Saturn direct in your area of health solidifies a need to become more hypervigilent where personal care is noted. A very good cycle to delve more into creative pursuits as Pluto direct, in Aquarius inspires.

SAGITTARIUS – (Nov. 22 – Dec. 20)

Health and fitness come into focus this month, as the Full moon can be a trigger for the unexpected. Also, with Mercury retrograding in your own sign, you may feel as though you are being pulled in so many directions. Stay grounded and know that you’re at the helm. Also, Saturn in Pisces, at odds with your own sign, can trigger nostalgia, bringing a sense of sentiment. Coast. Meditate. Journal. A good time to restore.

CAPRICORN – (Dec. 21 – Jan. 19)

Creativity can peak at this time, allowing your inner artist to emerge. Also, Saturn direct, amplifies clear communication. A good month for all concerned. Moreover, Mercury retrograde in your 12th house could force you to reexamine old patterns and beliefs. A good time for clearing the air. Moving ahead, preparing for the New Year.

AQUARIUS – (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Home and family dynamics are in full swing this month. Clearing the air, enjoying the holidays are here. Also, Saturn in direct, you may feel a sense of closure as well as structure where finances are involved. It is a good time to reexamine the future opportunities. Mercury retrograding may cause social misunderstandings to occur. Be mindful of words, actions and delivery. Not the best time to open the chat lines. Wait until after Dec. 15 to take on heavy conversations.

PISCES – (Feb. 19 – March 19)

Clarity occurs this month, as the planets favor you in more ways than one. This could be a time of profound spiritual and transformational growth, both work and personal wise. Though with Mercury in retrograde hovering over your career house, you may feel inspired to change things up at work, though it would be advised to wait until after Dec. 15 – if possible, even as you move into 2025. The heart may be willing; the stars beg to differ.

