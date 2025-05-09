Astrology May 2025

Highlights for May 2025

Full Moon in Scorpio -May 12 ( Sun in Taurus) – Emotional shifts – finances, endings, new starts

Saturn Enters Aries – May 24, 2025 ( last occurrence 1996) – Structure meets activity. A 3 year cycle of self discipline and personal awareness

Neptune entered Aries April – ( last occurrence 1800’s) – Dreams and reality shift. Collective ideas, becomes concrete.

New Moon in Gemini – May 27 – New Perspective on life. Ideas blossom. Communication seems open and receptive. Theme – Let’s have fun.

CELEBRATING TAURUS – Enjoy your birthday month. Rejoice. Have fun. Take in all the energies that surround. Though change can be very difficult for Taureans, it can also be a motivation for growth.

SUN IN TAURUS – With the Sun now transiting into the earthy Taurus it’s time to stop and smell the roses. Get in gear for nature, surround yourself with comforts, create better habits and routines for yourself. The sun in Taurus is all about beautifying.

MAY 12- FULL MOON in SCORPIO opposite the Sun in Taurus intensifies emotions signaling the need to let go of old habits and expectations. This is a period where your focus in more on emotions than rational thinking. Pay attention to your inner voice, you may discover there is much to be said.

NEW MOON – MAY 27 – ” Laugh out Loud” Gemini, the sign of the Twins, is all about the mind and how we use it. And once again, we have to remember that the Mind includes our hearts as well as our intellect. This particular New Moon on MAY 27 will ignite creating a feeling of release, a letting go of negativity, as well as creating our own fire.

PLUTO MOVES RETROGRADE – MAY 4 – Pluto—the planet of transformation and rebirth—begins its retrograde journey through the visionary, unconventional sign of Aquarius, continuing until October 14. This celestial turning inward invites us to descend beneath the surface, to confront hidden truths, and to initiate profound inner shifts.

SATURN MOVES INTO ARIES – THE HEAT IS ON – May 24, 2025 and stays there until April 12, 2028 – ( though retrograding back into Pisces September 2, 2025 – Feb 14, 2026) – as Saturn moves into the fiery sign of Aries – we can expect a surge of intensity on both personal and collective levels. This transit brings themes of challenges, fierce determination and immense willpower. Saturn the planet of discipline and structure, meeting Aries the sign of motivation and assertion creates a dynamic push pull between restraint and impulse. For many this shift will feel profound especially for those born under Cancer, Capricorn, Libra and Aries as these signs form strong aspects with Aries.

Neptune, the planet of illusion and disillusion, briefly enters Aries, from March 31 through October 23, then back again in Feb 2026 until 2039. This particular event can heighten inspiration but can also test clarity. Transiting every 165 years, Neptune in Aries – awakens the imagination. Pushes boundaries. Allows us to evolve with our beliefs, and challenges established institutions. The signs most affected will be Aries, Taurus, Pisces, and Scorpio. Though time of birth is significant in where Neptune falls in your birth chart.

HOROSCOPES

ARIES – ( March 20- April 19) – The start of a new shift as Saturn, the taskmaster, planet of responsibility and structure adds fire to your already Mars ruled energy. In contrast, Neptune, also in Aries, can trigger a deeper spiritual awareness. You may feel a sudden need to employ more discipline, while also tapping into your more soulful side. This is a total transformational time as you find yourself needing to get situated.

TAURUS – ( April 20- May 20) – As Saturn and Neptune activate your 12th house — the hidden, spiritual, part of yourself, you may begin to tap more into your subconscious. This is a period of inner healing work, where you are becoming more enlightened. You may welcome solitude, as taking time out for yourself can be quite soothing. Dreams and intuition are incorporated into your everyday life. While, Saturn, the teacher, continues to provide you with much- needed structure.

GEMINII ( May 21- June 20) – At this time you may find yourself redefining long-term goals. This is a time of networking, reevaluating those that you align yourself with. Neptune invites you to dream bigger when it comes to your contribution to the world. Though on the flip side, Saturn, in Aries, brings forth a need to restructure relationships on many different levels, including your sense of community.

CANCER -( June 21 – July 20) – How you view yourself in the world is significant at this time, as Saturn and Neptune transit your 10th house of career. Your sense of responsibility, relating to your career path, is amplified. You may be called to step into a role that blends ambition with compassion. An unexpected job opportunity could appear, but only if you’re willing to work for it. This is major “build your dream” energy.

LEO -( July 22 – Aug 22) – How you view your beliefs, your spiritual path, philosophical desires, and needs are ramped up at this time with Neptune and Saturn, taking place in your ninth house of higher thought. This shift may be pushing you towards something extraordinary, such as writing, traveling or just doing something outside of your normal routine. This is a phenomenal transition, allowing you to explore outside of your inner globe.

VIRGO – ( Aug 23- Sept 22) – Entering the eighth house of shared resources, rebirth and finances, with both Saturn and Neptune now in Aries, could bring forth your intuitive side. You also may be guided to restructure relationships, both personal and work related.. Re-examining your sense of power is a clear indication of this transition, exploring vulnerability and the desire to understand yourself on a much deeper level.

LIBRA – ( Sept 23- Oct 22) –Neptune and Saturn entering into your partnership house, reinforces love on a much higher level. While Saturn creates structure and stability, Neptune in the seventh house can magnify a stronger soulful connection. However, the downside of this influence can also be unrealistic expectations and confusion about relationships. To trust or not trust. It’s all about learning to balance and creating better boundaries.

SCORPIO – ( Oct 23- Nov 21) – As Saturn, the iron hand, and Neptune, the Dream-weaver, enter your sixth house of work and health, this is a time where you reevaluate your sense of responsibility on a much more conducive level. In addition, all of this can emphasize wellness habits, reemphasizing your desire to align your daily life with something new, as well as inspirational.

SAGITTARIUS – ( Nov 22- DEC 20) This particular transit ignites your imagination, broadening your vision. It can allow you to turn a hobby into something more professional. Neptune, the cosmic mirage, can stir up your more artistic, romantic and spiritual side. While Saturn, the planet of boundaries, entering Aries, in contrast, is about making space for what has been laying dormant for such a long time. It’s about opening yourself up creatively and romantically while staying grounded in reality.

CAPRICORN -( DEC 21- Jan 19) –Time to rebuild your inner foundation, literally or figuratively This period hits your 4th house — family, home and emotional security. You may be called to take care of others or to restructure your living situation. Neptune brings healing energy to your inner circle, while Saturn re-examines structure, while also maintaining your parameters. This shift can allow you to expand on creating a better space for yourself, perhaps even opening up your artistic expression within the home.

AQUARIUS – ( Jan 20- Feb 18)- Saturn, the teacher, reinforces accountability with how you speak, write and learn. Neptune adds visionary or poetic layers — but beware of fuzzy thinking or miscommunication. This is an amazing time to express yourself to the fullest, possibly in teaching, writing or media. You’ll be pushed to align your message with your words, choose carefully.

PISCES – ( Feb 19 – March 19 )- Saturn, the planet of consequences, brings forth a need to stabilize resources. This can be a very strong period for financial and personal gain. Neptune, the enchanter, your ruling planet, influences you to believe in your worth, and not to lose yourself in chaos or confusion. Trusting your gut, you’re asked to create tangible results from your gifts, relying on your own talents. This is the time to do it. Work with it.

Janet Amid is a columnist for The Toledo City Paper and can be heard Monday morning’s 8:10 AM to 8:20 AM with Jerry, Suzi and Paul on 93.5 FM.





