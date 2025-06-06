Astrology June 2025

Highlights for June 2025

FULL MOON IN SAGITTARIUS June 11 – lighting up the sky, opposite the chatty, fun sign of Gemini –

NEW MOON IN SENSITIVE CANCER June 25 – Planting seeds of intention.

VENUS, ENTER TAURUS – JUNE 7 – beauty and refinement at its best

MARS, ENTERS VIRGO – Meticulous, focused, determination

HAPPY BIRTHDAY GEMINI –The Full Moon One June 11, in Sagittarius lights up your partnership zone, creating a push-pull dynamic between emotion and action—unpredictable at times, but very enlightening. Meanwhile, the New Moon on June 25, and expansive Jupiter, both in Cancer, energize your financial sector. It’s time to get serious about money matters and lay the groundwork for abundance. With Neptune and Saturn both transiting Aries, there’s a beautiful balance between vision and discipline. This is your month to dream—and dream big.

FULL MOON IN SAGITTARIUS – June 11, 2025 – the Full Moon in Sagittarius lights up the sky, opposite the Gemini Sun. This lunation brings a push-pull between information and meaning, logic and intuition, fact and faith. Gemini invites us into conversation and daily curiosity, while Sagittarius encourages big-picture thinking, belief systems, and spiritual truth. You may feel stretched between the need for clarity in the here-and-now and a call to seek purpose on a higher level.

NEW MOON IN CANCER – June 25, 2025 -the New Moon in Cancer sets a soft, nurturing cosmic tone. This emotionally charged New Moon invites us to plant new seeds of intention; in areas of home, family, inner security, and nurturing. Cancer energy calls us inward, encouraging emotional renewal, allowing us to restart, refresh and begin again.

SATURN IN ARIES – Last occurrence 1996 – Saturn represents structure and discipline. Boundaries and long term connections and commitments. Moving into Aries – expect more lessons relating to leadership, self preservation and motivation.

JUPITER IN MOON-RULED CANCER – June 9, 2025 – June 30, 2026 – last occurrence June 25, 2013 – A 12 year cycle -initiating a new cycle of emotional growth, intuitive development, and expansive compassion. Saturn’s recent entry into Aries (end of May 2025, last seen in 1996) adds a firm but motivating hand—encouraging responsibility, leadership, and foundational new starts.

NEPTUNE – PLANET OF ILLUSION & DREAMS -Neptune entered fiery Aries on March 30, 2025 and will remain until October 22, 2025, when it briefly retrogrades back into Pisces, returning to Aries on January 26, 2026, and remaining until March 2039. Its entrance into the warrior sign of Aries sparks a need for self realization. It pushes us to no longer dream, but to be. Dreams meet drive and motivation.

HOROSCOPES





Aries – This month’s Sagittarius Full Moon, along with the fire influences of Saturn (self mastery and leadership) and Aries, ignites your thirst for adventure and deeper meaning—perfect for travel, spiritual study, or personal awareness. The Cancer New Moon along with Jupiter in Cancer, turns your focus to the home front, creating emotional roots.

Taurus – Shared resources, intimacy, and your deeper intuitive side emerges as the Full Moon ignites your 8th house. Though resistant to change, you may feel compelled to let go of relationships or matters that do not nurture or serve your higher good. The Cancer New Moon inspires new ways of communicating and learning. Jupiter in your area of chat, stimulates conversations and emotional expression, while Saturn in Aries, helps clarify old habits that need to be broken.

Gemini – With the Full Moon in your relationship sector, partnerships are under the microscope. A need to seek balance between independence, and true connections are indicated. The Cancer New Moon in sync with your own sign turns your attention to finances and values—an excellent time to begin a new budget or secure new income outlets, Saturn brings structure to your social goals, filling up your dance card. You may be looking at others from a more critical lens.

Cancer – This month brings renewal on all fronts. The Full Moon in your 6th house highlights wellness, health, fitness and life balance. The New Moon in your sign, along with Jupiter’s entrance into Cancer, brings personal expansion and the green light to make necessary changes, restoring yourself to a more positive manner. In addition, Saturn and Neptune, now in Aries can bring much needed change as it opens the door to a more disciplined way of looking at life.

Leo – You are in the cosmic spotlight as Jupiter invites powerful spiritual insight; and Saturn anchors new commitments in career. Also, matters of the heart as well as creative breakthroughs arrive with the Sagittarius Full Moon in sync to your fiery Leo Sun. It’s time to release, open yourself up to life as it unfolds. Also the Cancer New Moon asks you to rest and recharge—trust the wisdom of inner stillness. This is your month!

Virgo – The Full Moon in Sagittarius, shedding a light in your inner foundation, illuminates on where it needs to be. Moving? Remodeling? Organizing? This is your month for completion. Also, the Cancer New Moon opens the door to supportive friendships, while networking outside of your inner circle. Jupiter expands your social connections, while Saturn deepens your understanding of long-term commitments and shared goals.

Libra – Communication, learning, and personal truth are key themes with the Full Moon in Sagittarius. Speak your truth, your mind and explore new goals and ideals. The Cancer New Moon calls attention to your career path—time to set intentions around purpose, leadership, and your image as how you want to be seen. Jupiter offers emotional wisdom to guide your direction, though can at times be a stumbling block. So be aware, and keep yourself open to chance as well as opportunities.

Scorpio – The Sagittarius Full Moon brings financial themes into focus—you may be more open, or less depending on your mood? Scrutiny is definitely in order, as concerns about money magnify through emotion. The Cancer New Moon is a spiritual reset, perfect for deepening your intuition or starting a new path in education, travel, or spiritual insight. Saturn and Neptune in Aries, may trigger more of a desire for creative outlets.

Sagittarius – This Full Moon in your sign sheds a limelight in you! This shift could bring clarity, closure, and a personal breakthrough in everyday life. It’s time to step into your truth and release what no longer serves. The Cancer New Moon asks you to deepen your spiritual and intuitive side. Jupiter supports transformation and healing in close connections, while Saturn & Neptune rebuilds your foundation, while also allowing you to explore options.

Capricorn – The Full Moon stirs your subconscious and brings insights through dreams or spiritual practice. The Cancer New Moon renews your relationships—time to open your heart more fully. Jupiter expands your partnerships in meaningful ways, while Saturn in Aries helps you lay stronger emotional groundwork at home.

Aquarius – Hopes, dreams, ambitions come into focus with the Sagittarius Full Moon—who and what are aligned with your needs and goals? This is also a time to reassess friendships as this month’s Full Moon in sync with your own sign can set and clarify true connections. Also, the Cancer New Moon as well as Jupiter in Cancer, supports wellness, and work habits, while restoring emotional balance. Saturn aligned in Aries brings stability to your area of chat. Words and thoughts flow easily.

Pisces – your professional or public life comes into focus under the Full Moon—time to release what no longer fulfills your purpose. This is the time, where you push ahead, without hesitation. The New Moon in Cancer along with transiting Jupiter supports creativity, love, and your hearts desires. Your inner playfulness is working for you, while Saturn in Aries helps ground new financial needs.

Janet Amid is a columnist for The Toledo city Paper & a radio/media personality and can be heard Monday morning’s 8:10 AM to 8:20 AM with Jerry, Suzi, and Paul on 93.5 FM. Text or call 419-240-1935, as she takes your astrological questions/requests! *





