Astrology September 2023

As we approach the fall season we are once again reminded that change is forever constant. Just as nature sheds its older roots, so do we as humans as we shed and release old patterns. Starting over, refresh and reinvent ourselves. The fall season is about renewal.

HIGHLIGHTS

MERCURY, THE PLANET OF CHAT, RETROGRADE

Presently, Mercury the planet of communication is in retrograde, moving directly Sept 15. During the retrograde that began August 23rd, “flaws” in our communication, issues with travel, concentration and fuzziness were prevalent. Moving directly, we may notice a significant shift in how we communicate.

VENUS, THE PLANET OF LOVE, NOW TRANSITING IN ROMANTIC LEO, MOVING DIRECT SEPTEMBER 4

In retrograde since July 23, in the sign of Leo magnified how we view relationships and perhaps money. As with most retrogrades, they allow us to reflect and reconstruct how we view ourselves as well as others. As Venus moves directly, we step into a period of understanding of what we have learned, lessons taught. Applying that newfound knowledge is key. In addition to this moving direct speculation, our investments should feel more optimistic. Those born under the sign of Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini, and Aquarius should experience the magnitude of this transit. For others, your time of birth will determine its importance as to how it falls into your birth chart.

NEW MOON IN VIRGO – SEPTEMBER 15 – OVER ANALYZING YOUR FEELINGS? AIMING FOR PERFECTION?

This “clean” New Moon opens the way for self-healing, work, play and life in general. Maybe focus on your mind/body connection and anything that helps in creating a balance. Looking at your habits, building better ones works hand in hand with this New Moon influence. Now is the time to bring your dreams into reality through practical action. It is time to study and learn new things that will help you in finding compassion for yourself. It is time to clean up your life, whether it is mentally, emotionally, physically or spiritually, and brought to newness. For those born under Gemini, Pisces, Sagittarius and Virgo, you are most affected. However, where it transits in your zodiac chart will be determined by your time of birth.

SEPTEMBER 29, HARVEST FULL MOON

This year’s Aries Full Moon is a momentous one, as it’s also a Lunar Eclipse. The toss-up between Individuality vs. relationships. Is it all about me, or is it all about us? The Libra Sun is the sign of partnership and compromise, whereas the Moon in Aries is all about feeling self. The Aries lunar eclipse effects will be bold and impossible to ignore. so be aware of your own emotions, as well as your actions. Take heed in the knowledge that you may be prone to overreacting and not allowing enough balance.

JUPITER, THE PLANET OF CHANCE – Moving retrograde from September 4 – December 31

Be aware Sags, as your ruler Jupiter retrogrades in earthy, stubborn, Venus-ruled Taurus. Being more aware of finance, as well as health factors would be best. Those born under Taurus, as well as Scorpio, Leo and Aquarius may also feel its profound influence, as the energies can be quite intense as Taurus represents, money, business, commerce and beauty. Also based on your birth time will indicate its influence as well. To be explained further. Next week.

SIGNS

HIGHLIGHTING VIRGO – (August 23- Sept 22)

Generally you’re an analyzer at heart, always thinking things through before reacting. However, this transit with Mercury moving into retrograde could cause you to think and act of character. It’s important to remain neutral before jumping the gun. Take care when dealing with petty annoyances, specifically with regard to work matters. In addition, a strong cycle for money as Venus travels through your house of personal possessions. Could be a luck cycle. You never know until you try.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Motivated, strong-willed Aries, you’re caught between a rock and a hard place as you scurry to accomplish tasks that have been left on the back burner. In addition, within the past few months financial situations may have taken their toll, but not for long as Venus moving directly will shift the gears in your favor. Moving ahead, more focus on money matters, less spending, more saving is in your best interest.

Taurus – (April 20 – May 20)

You may suddenly find yourself second guessing your every move. Perception versus reality plays a key role. In addition, work and finances could feel unsettled, so be clear when making major decisions. Communication and clarity are key. On a positive note, Venus moving directly in the home front, lessens the tension, creating a better flow of the energies at hand.

Gemini – (May 21 – June 20)

Your mind may be working overtime as your inner psyche is on overload. Matters relating to work may have you flustered, so this could be the best time to sit back and adjust life accordingly. Venus moving directly in your area of communication, could bring matters to more of a positive light.

Cancer – (June 21 – July 22)

As with most Cancers, security is key. And now with Venus moving directly, transiting in your money house, you may feel inspired to relax. In contrast to this, words as well as actions can cause unexpected mishaps as friendships, work or play, take on a new perspective. Taking the high road keeps you way ahead of the game plan.



Leo – (July 23 – August 22)

Be aware of your own work limitations as career matters can get frustrating. Keep it simple and sweet. Also, Venus turning direct in your own sign can bring about your better side, inspiring, as well fun. This is a period in which you do not hold back, you let it flow.

Libra – (September 23 – Oct 22)

As Venus, the planet of play, takes place in your own sign, you may find yourself more in control than ever. The limelight is definitely on you, so it’s time to play your hand. Also, life can feel a bit intense as you find yourself more fragile where business matters or money are concerned. Time to buckle down, pay serious attention to details.

Scorpio – (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

This week you may find yourself feeling challenged by many obstacles, mainly where partners, both work and person are involved. Keeping a low profile could be in your best interest. Less words, more action. Also, Venus moving directly heightens career opportunities, opening up many doors.

Sagittarius – (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

You may suddenly feel the need to relinquish all past and negative ties, tapping into your inner psyche. Closing the door to past hurts can be healing and better in the long run. In addition, a great aspect for friends and family as Venus highlights your area of higher awareness. You may feel completely inspired to step outside of your inner circle to do something a bit more extraordinary. A good week to let your hair down and just be.

Capricorn – (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Paying better attention to work details, creating some much-needed clarification in the workforce is a given priority this month. Unnecessary mixed signals may occur for the next few months with co-workers or friends, so staying aware can help to eliminate mounting issues. A good stage of the game to focus on financial gain. Seeking advice, in your best call of action.

Aquarius – (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Resolution seems to be high on your list this week as you find yourself dealing with stressful situations, mainly the home base. Also, with Venus moving directly, you may feel more energized where partnerships are concerned. A sense of ease and comfort is long awaited. A good period to take hold of the reins.

Pisces – (Feb 19 – March 20)

As a creative, sensitive Pisces, you could be feeling out of sorts, questioning your own instincts. Stepping back before jumping in can lessen your doubt, allowing you the chance to process. Also, Venus moving directly in your area of fitness reinforces more discipline. A good sound month to restart a health regimen. Take the time to indulge yourself.

Janet Amid can be heard Monday mornings from 8:10-8:20 am on 93.5 FM. Every second Wednesday on 96.7 CLASSIC HITS and every other Wednesday morning from 7:30-8:30 am. 419-882-5510 or JanetAmid@aol.com.