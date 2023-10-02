Astrology October 2023

The Fall Season brings with it a passing of time, as the world and all of nature, in its ultimate glory, brings forth a sense of reality and truth. As the trees shed their leaves, and the sweet smell of wonder permeates around us, and the cosmos continues on its yearly course, we are indeed reminded that change is imminent within each and every one of us.

*On a personal note, what a crazy summer we leave behind. For many of you, it has been a sort of whirlwind, not even stopping to catch a breath. Now as we move forward, it should be smooth sailing for most of us. Changes are imminent totally inevitable, however without change there is no motivation for growth. So welcome the changes ahead while work on implementing them positively in to your life. Sometimes it’s better to go with the flow of the current than against it. Warm Hugs to All.

LIBRA IS HIGHLIGHTED – ( Sept 23- Oct 22)- Jupiter in retrograde, entering your money house can be productive, depending on how you work with it. For some, it may allow better spending habits, taking more time to focus on financial priorities. For most, it can be a solid transit for future preparation. Also, with transiting Mars and Venus in your area of thought, you may feel a sudden urge to purge yourself of old habits, as well as mental clutter. Tapping in to your higher self, can be healing.

HIGHLIGHTING JUPITER, AS IT CONTINUES IN RETROGRADE – Jupiter, the happy planet moving retrograde may cause us to rethink our values. In retrograde in the Venus-ruled sign of Taurus focuses on security, and possessions, forcing us to retreat with extravagance. Exploring our financial needs on a much greater level.. Those born under Taurus, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Leo and Aquarius will feel this impact. However, based on your birth time, indicates where it is transiting your chart.

OCTOBER 10 – VENUS, THE PLANET OF LOVE, MOVES INTO ANALYTICAL VIRGO – Although a very good sign for structure, care taking, healthcare, or culinary, when it comes to romance there may be struggles due to its particularities.. The heart may be in the right place but actions speak louder than words. Venus in Virgo will allow us to pay attention to things we need to pay attention to. Details perhaps? As it conflicts with transiting Saturn we find ourselves feeling torn between independence versus restriction , conventionality versus structure. . Those born under Virgo, Pisces, Gemini and Sagittarius are most affected. However wherever Venus falls in your astrological chart based on your time of birth will determine its intensity and how it affects you personally.

OCTOBER 14- NEW MOON ECLIPSE IN LIBRA – New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra will activate the South Node in Libra, instigating the desire to view ourselves from the eyes of the observer. An eclipse is about change, whether it relates to money or partners. It’s also about, reexamining relationships as well as reestablishing new ground rules. Opening your heart, creating a conducive plan of action. Libra is about seeking balance and harmony at any cost. The willingness to please others at their own expense. Motivated by justice and an egalitarian spirit, Venus, the ruler of Libra, conjunct the Sun, along with this months New Moon, initiate peace.

OCTOBER 28 – PARTIAL FULL MOON ECLIPSE IN EARTHY TAURUS – Emotions flare, but at a more steadier rate. The restlessness of this Full Moon signals that it is time for us to get down to business, putting our ideals, aspirations, and intentions into practice. Perhaps, find the opportunity to be more creative, focus on time management, and eradicate our inner critic. The Full Moon on the 28th is a keen reminder of what or who to release in order to proceed ahead. The opposition to the transiting Sun can create a sense of urgency, as emotions can flare, a sense of unrest will occur. Those born under Cancer, Scorpio, Leo and Aquarius will no doubt feel its impact, though for others your time of birth will determine its intensity in your birth chart.

PLUTO MOVES DIRECT IN CAPRICORN – After spending months in retrograde, Pluto the planet of transformation & truth moves direct. This forward movement brings reality into existence, forces our deepest needs and desires to resurface. Pluto is all about seeking the truth, it is the planet of unearthing. Bringing matters into existence. As it moves direct in the earthy sign of Capricorn, those born under Libra, Aries, Cancer and Capricorn may feel its intensity. For others, based on your birth time will show its influence in your birth charts.

SIGNS:

ARIES – ( March 20- April 19)

Jupiter, the planet of luck, retrograde in Taurus, targets your house of monies, placing major importance on resources. During this transit, your preoccupation with personal security is magnified. The desire to “buckle down” paying better attention to minor details, clearly indicated. As with most Aries, spending without hesitation, the desire to indulge is part of your ego. However at this crucial time, resistance occurs, as you may feel more inclined to pull back. Also, Venus in your health house, fitness becomes a huge focus. Focusing on better habits, taking the initiative is paramount.

TAURUS – ( April 20- May 20)

Your desire to “do it all” is clearly indicated, causing you to feel overwhelmed by personal responsibility for yourself as well as others. During this time, it’s best to regroup, take a personal inventory, and get back on track financially. Allow yourself a respite and much needed introspection. Jupiter, in retrograde in your own sign, could also place focus on partnerships. A work in progress for many.

GEMINI – ( May 21- June 20)

With so much planetary movement, particularly Mars and Venus, taking place in your area of home, a desire to seek perfection in your everyday life gives way.to solitude. Also, with transiting Jupiter making its way into your area of health and responsibilities, be aware of a shift in your personal habits. Paying better attention to your own needs, listening to your body’s signals is key.

CANCER – ( June 21 – July 20)

Matters of the heart, new or existing is clearly the focus for the next few months or so, as Jupiter, the planet of luck, sheds a bright light on personal connections. Relationships, during this time, undergo changes, as various issues surrounding each one individually could manifest. Also, both Venus and Mars in your area of chat, cautions you to weigh your words carefully. Be impeccable, yet deliberate.

LEO – ( July 22 – Aug 22)

With Jupiter, entering your area of home on the 10th, the need for personal space becomes apparent. In addition, this can and will be a good year to move, make changes in your home, beautify or just do something out of the ordinary. Also, money matters specifically with regards to others, may be unpredictable at this time, as Mars and Venus transit your area of personal gain. Better to be safe than sorry, so be careful.

VIRGO – ( Aug 23- Sept 22)

With, Mars, and Venus now transiting your own sign, you may feel slightly energized in most areas. In addition to all of this, words are easily expressed, as Jupiter moves into your 3rd house of chat. Also, travel becomes more of a priority, the desire to just “get up and go” seems fitting at this time. Temper yourself, but be aware.

LIBRA – ( Sept 23- Oct 22)

SCORPIO – ( Oct 23- Nov 21)

Jupiter in your area of partners, places the limelight on how you view others.. Whether improvements needs to be made, this cycle allows you to initiate changes that must be made. In addition, now that Mars and Venus are transiting your area of groups & friendships, you may be more inclined to interact, feeding your social calendar.

SAGITTARIUS – ( Nov 22- DEC 20)

As your ruler moves retrograde, it’s all about focusing on your given priorities while also reassessing your health. Placing more of a priority on yourself.is much needed. Work and responsibilities seem to be overwhelming, though taken in stride can assure productivity. This can be a crucial period for you to really stay balanced.

CAPRICORN – ( DEC 21- Jan 19)

With Jupiter retrograde in Taurus, you may finally feel that you are in your element. Your career becomes a your grounding place. You may feel inspired to climb higher, to venture and seek out. Also, money related issues that have plagued you within the last year or so seem to magically balance out. So yes, this is the year for Capricorns, as both Jupiter in Taurus and Saturn in Pisces synchronize you.

AQUARIUS – ( Jan 20- Feb 18)

Recognition with family and friends, is yours for the asking as the Jupiter transits your home. In opposition to your career house, now in retrograde, it may shake things up a bit. it While transiting Venus and Mars in your money house brings more of an effort on your part where spending is concerned.

PISCES – ( Feb 19 – March 19 )

So much activity, Venus and Mars, occurring in your area of partners,, you may see yourself craving some personal space. However as with most Pisces, it’s all about self sacrifice. Also, money matters, specifically with regards to others, may be unpredictable at this time.

