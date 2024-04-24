Astrology May 2024

After a month of dealing with last month’s Eclipse as well as Mercury retrograde in the fiery, intense Aries, we have now slowed down our pace, enjoying the soothing, calm of the Sun now transiting in the earthy sign of Taurus. Situations, ideas and occurrences that took place during Aries are starting to flourish at a steadier rate. It’s time for many of us to reap the benefits as we begin to come out of our homes to enjoy the sunshine, putter in the garden and enjoy the long walks. As we emerge from hibernation, it’s time to take on the world. Get a sense of grounding, get more creative with Sun conjunct Venus and Jupiter in the creative, stubborn, sign of Taurus.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

With the Sun, Venus, and Uranus transiting your own sign, you may be encouraged to try something new, stepping out of your cocoon. This is your season, so honor your own needs. Focusing on self-love and nurturing yourself creates that much-needed balance. Getting back to doing what you love the most, should be your given priority. This is your time.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

With so much activity taking place in Taurus, along with the New Moon on the 8th, you may feel a sense of nostalgia and extreme sentiment. Setting new intentions, focusing from the inside out can be therapeutic as well as healing. Tapping into your inner psyche, trusting your instincts opens up the pathways.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

This is the time to pay better attention to your friendships, good, or not so good. Deciding on where you need to be, as well as where your expectations lay. This can also be a time to open up your inner circle and establish new connections as well. You’re happiest when your dance card is full.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

The recognition you crave and deserve should begin to happen as planetary influences hovering over the zenith part of your chart plays a key role. Your career aspirations are highlighted, though a bit hectic as you fight your way to the top. It’s only with true struggles that you accomplish your much desired goals. On May 8, with the New Moon in sight, you may finally feel at ease.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

With the Taurus Sun, Venus and New Moon in your 9th house of higher aspirations, you may feel a strong need to recite affirmations, meditate, heal and/or feel rejuvenated by the newness of what is happening. Shedding old patterns and beliefs, creating healthier ones may help lead you into a better pathway. This is a strong period in which you gain so much more of yourself.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

This month is all about giving and receiving. It’s a wakeup call to be more cognizant of your financial standing. In addition, the lunation on the 8th, allows for financial gain as well if dealt with properly. This is your month, Venus-ruled, to set good intentions.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

With so much activity taking place in your area of partners, you now have the opportunity to share, feel grounded and stay connected. This period offers you the chance to focus clearly on your relationship dynamics, personal as well as business related. Fortify them, as you fortify yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Ground yourself this month. Get centered. Prioritizing your emotional needs is a must and will provide a stable anchor for the upcoming days. This is a time to get in sync with your body, mind and spirit. A 6th house stellium of Taurus influences is all about getting yourself rooted with what your needs are. Reestablish new habits. Allow yourself to feel restored this month.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Matters of the heart are the focus this month, new or existing. In addition, it’s all about finding a creative outlet, allowing yourself to explore new and unique options. Set new intentions through mediation and follow the path. In addition to all of this, try your hand at being more creative. It’s all about making the time.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

This month the emphasis is on the home base. Untangling yourself from past chaos. Creating a new and safer space to work from. Shedding old patterns and restoring new beliefs. This is all about your inner sanctuary, family and friends. Getting grounded, feeling anchored.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

As the Sun, as well as Venus are transiting in Taurus, it’s time to take the focus on your daily life. Seek out, savor what is in front of you. Try your hand at writing: journal, blog, get your words. Communication should come easily at this time, as your area of chat is highlighted. Also, an excellent time for travel. Spread your wings.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

With the Sun and Venus now transiting in Taurus, it’s time to pay better to finances as well as personal resources. The emphasis is to find better ways to accomplish your goals. And with the New Moon taking place on the 8th, you couldn’t ask for a better setup. Also, let this be your month to create, or attempt something new or different. Step outside of your mold and take a chance.

