Astrology June 2024

As the season warms up into a summer sizzle, the pool, the lake and the beach are the destination of choice for most. It’s time to forget our woes and concentrate on the next few months of summer fun. Astrologically speaking, we’re in a good place. As always the planet influences can trip us up now and then, but it is the Free Will which is the highest law of the universe. So keep simple and have fun.

HIGHLIGHTING Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

The most social, interactive sign of the zodiac, shines this month with Venus, Mercury and the transiting Sun in your own sign. Though, you may still be questioning yourself with work related matters, the truth be told, you’re in a good place. Should I stay or should I leave? Will I advance? The best thing to do is be patient, play the waiting game. Eventually it will all pan out favorably.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

The transiting Sun, Mercury and Venus in social Gemini indicate a time of deep emotional and mental expression, and with the Full Moon on the 22nd, traveling through your career house, the sky’s the limit. Good things happen when you manifest the positive. This is a great month to reach out and expand your goals. Communication is easy, your ability to connect with others a natural flow. Work it to your best advantage. And with transiting Jupiter, moving into Gemini on the 26th, the desire to travel as well as explore outside your inner circle can feel a bit overwhelming, yet in a good way!

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

With Summer around the corner, now is the time to get out and step out of your inner circle. Try changing your stance, take a leap of faith. Also, with so much activity traveling in your money house you may have a sudden desire to express some good will. Though, it’s also a good week to do some therapeutic spending. Indulge, but be careful. Be generous, but aware. Also with Mars in sync to your own sign, a great month for personal expression Perhaps, choose a new passion? Or try your hand at writing and cooking? Or, perhaps, create a new travel plan?

Cancer (June 22 – July 21)

As nature has it, your desire to establish financial goals is clearly on your “to do” list. Along with the fact that you’re now in a place, where you may need to clear out matters that have been lingering, only to move full speed ahead. This phase of your life merely allows you to start fresh, by creating resolution. Moreover, allowing closure in your life can be a healthy step to moving ahead. You now have the green light, so press on.

Leo (July 24 – Aug 23)

Increased social activity adds a generous lift to your everyday life, with new relationships entering your wheelhouse. Filling up your dance card can be therapeutic, as friendships seem to be your panacea. Also, travel and speculation are favorable, though taking small steps is key. This can be a highly charged period in your life. Creating the right atmosphere, and setting is crucial.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Don’t be surprised if current aspects lead you into a higher path than what you’ve chosen. This can be a conducive, strong period for work related matters as your need for perfection in the workplace finally allows others to see your worth. Changes are more likely to occur with work matters, though you hold the key. Also, the influence of transiting Sun, Venus and Jupiter can be challenging, but not without rewards.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Job recognition can play a major role in personal achievement. Looking beyond your own horizons can allow you to recognize your own abilities. As with most Libras, the need for balance is essential, so during this cycle you may try and do a juggling act. As always, your inner globe always becomes the peacemaker. In addition, with so much activity in Gemini taking place, you should be ready and willing to take on anything that comes your way. It’s your month to shine.

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Doing what you do best only seems to serve you in the best way possible. Your ability to focus on others, while maintaining a clear sense of yourself is a feat in itself. During this period, as Mars is at odds with your Sun sign, you may find yourself grasping at straws as your scurry to get most things done. Realize that no matter how hard it is, you always seem to manage. This month can be enlightening, though intense, as you forge ahead.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 21)

Since March 2023, your life has felt unpredictable, as you may have seen yourself somewhat isolated yet still managing to make changes that were necessary for your personal growth. At this time, you may feel as though you are awakening from a long, deep sleep, as many of the obstacles that were in your path begin to slowly drift away. Sometimes oppositions and squares force change, as new faces begin to enter your life. Past and negative life patterns suddenly make sense. Most of the focus however is on partnerships, work or personal, so you may be feeling overwhelmed. One step at a time.

Capricorn (Dec 21 – Jan 20)

Your drive and ambition are strong focal points this month as your need to excel is highly indicated. During this period, you may discover yourself to be highly motivated and more in control. In addition to all of this, relationships, business and personal relations may be well worth their struggles. Realize that in all due time, your goals will finally come into fruition. As with most Caps, your keen sense of responsibility outweighs your tendency to focus on yourself. Now is the time to take in as much as you give out.

Aquarius (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

This is an interesting as well as creative month for you with so much Gemini influences hovering. Realize that much can be said about the need to pace your life accordingly. This can and will be a good time for you to set your goals, to take a few steps forward. A good, sound time for career opportunities to blossom. Also, romance can catch you off guard, but it is up to you to set the pace.

Pisces (Feb 20 – March 20)

Poor communication can lead to power struggles in the workplace. Diffuse the situation by using your reasoning powers. Stay centered. This clearly is all about you, taking the necessary steps to gain some control. Also this can be a great time to get your creative juices flowing. Also, love can be awakened, despite the challenges.