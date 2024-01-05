Astrology January 2024

HIGHLIGHT: CAPRICORN – (Dec 21- Jan 19)

You have learned so much in such a small amount of time, now it’s time to harvest the lessons, and move forward. Work and money matters should be at a high point, as you see yourself more in control and less oppressive. Personal connections restore themselves. The year ahead is clearly your year to climb the ladder of success. Breathe!

ARIES – (March 20 – April 19)

Finally, both Jupiter the planet of fun, and Saturn the planet of structure, in sync with your own sign illuminates you! Restoring relationships, specifically friendships and co-workers can be a blessing. Dreams begin to manifest, as you shed the stressors of the last three years. Next year is a brand new cycle, very much in your favor. Let the light in.

TAURUS – (April 20 – May 20)

Career aspirations and goals begin to unfold. This period may open you up to changes, expected or otherwise, and can be challenging, yet in the end profitable. It’s up to you to fall in step. Relationships, love or work related may undergo a shift, as your perception could alter. Embrace the good. Next year opens its pathway.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Tapping into your inner soul, seeking knowledge from all sources, as spirituality and personal reflection are indicative of the years’ transitions ahead. It will be a highly charged cycle for you. In addition to all of this, you may step out and travel extensively, exploring your creativity on a much higher level plane. Challenges may continue, though in the end, there are rewards.

CANCER – (June 21 – July 20)

As careful as you are with money, you may begin to seek out various ways to expand your income. This period may prove to be highly motivating where personal resources and financial security are concerned. A good solid year to get back on track, emotionally as well as financially. Challenges with work may linger at the start, but eventually will ease up.

LEO – (July 22 – Aug 22)

Your focus, as always, is on work as well as personal relationships. Though at this time, you’re clearly in charge, so it’s up to you to keep the energies moving in the right direction. With so much activity in place the limelight begins to divert as your social zeal comes into effect; bolder than ever. A really good time to reestablish your goals for the year ahead.

VIRGO – (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

At this time you may become even more conscientious than ever where health and fitness are concerned. This can be a very good cycle in which you take control of yourself in various aspects of your life. Staying on task with work related matters that may have been left on the back burner. Taking better control, while pacing yourself.

LIBRA – (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

The overall theme of the year ahead holds promise, though work related matters as well as financial issues are at the top of your lists. It’s over, it’s done, so now you begin to move on and reestablish yourself, personally as well as socially. Matters of the heart are in a great place. New or existing connections take on a new perspective. You’re back in the game.

SCORPIO – (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Presently, you may decide to make some changes within your current home situation, changing things up a bit, moving or selling? In addition, your tolerance for family and friends may be questionable, though patience is encouraged. Expect changes in the workplace, though in the end can turn out quite favorable. It’s all about timing.

SAGITTARIUS – (Nov 22 – Dec 20)

With Saturn’s transit at odds with your own sign, and Jupiter, your ruler, creating a stir, the last few years may have triggered minor money concerns. So it’s time to get yourself back in gear for 2024. Having clear cut goals, focusing on family and friends and getting your personal finances resolved can be a start. Also, as the stars have it, 2024 reinforces some form of creative outlet, writing, traveling or doing something quite extraordinary.

AQUARIUS – (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

The next year or so are going to be major where life changes/challenges await. Depending on where they fall into your natal chart, based on time of birth will determine its influence. It will open some doors and close others. Either way, it can be extraordinary or it can be overwhelming. Either way, you’re golden, as well as in control, no matter what.

PISCES – (Feb 19 – March 19)

With so much activity taking place in that sacred quiet area of thought, your intuition and insight will increase as time persists. The year encourages meditation, healing, allowing your 6th sense to flow. Also, your career shows promise, and focusing on health and fitness can do wonders for the soul. This period ahead signals tremendous growth in most areas of your life.