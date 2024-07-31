Astrology August 2024

As Summertime slowly comes to a close we see ourselves a bit more in reflective, more in touch with our inner selves, logic versus emotion, as this is a time where the Mercurial energy of Virgo is felt, and the ethereal opposition of Pisces is in the air. The Sun’s transit in Virgo, on Aug. 23, brings the focus as the beginning of the harvest season unfolds. While the Sun and Venus move through Virgo, we have the opportunity to make transitions, although in this case, any major moves should be held off until Mercury, the planet of chat, moves direct after Aug. 28. Afterward, review, plan and prepare for imminent changes ahead.

HIGHLIGHTING LEO (July 23 – Aug 22)

I have always said, when I come back in my next life, I want to come back as a LEO! Most Leo’s are born with a crown on their heads, often wondering to themselves, why others don’t see the crown! Like its ruler the Sun, they absolutely must shine! Probably the most witty, vivacious, charismatic, irresistible, passionate, attention-seeking sign of the zodiac. Like catnip to a cat, the limelight and being the center of attention is who they are, so they say. They generally try to impress, and nothing is EVER good enough, oftentimes expecting constant praise, as they expect to receive as much as they give out. As far as they are concerned, they give plenty! There is NO taming a true LEO! Eye to eye contact is essential, compliments a necessity on the part of the interviewer. At this time, be prepared with the annoyance of Mercury retrograding in Virgo, moving backwards into your own sign. This could give you pause. Concerns about money, also, as it moves into Leo on Aug. 16, you may be questioning yourself. Or perhaps, how you appear to others? So be well aware, you may be in a spin cycle during this time.

ARIES – (March 20 – April 19)

Mercury retrograding your area of health and responsibilities may find you critiquing your every move. As it makes its way into your 5th house of romance and speculation on the 16th, be cautious as to not overdo. This is not a good month to take chances, nor is it a good period to start any new ventures, or even the prospect of engaging in a new relationship. It’s better to sit back and bide your time until after it has passed its shadow period.

TAURUS – (April 20 – May 20)

Venturing into your 5th house of love matters, eventually moving into your area of home, you may find yourself more cautious than usual. Better to sit back and observe, then jump into uncharted waters. With so much planetary activity in chaos, it’s best to wait on the sidelines before making any changes or moves. This is the time to cross your T’s, and dot your I’s.

GEMINI – (May 21- June 20)

As your ruler retrogrades in Virgo, you may be more alert to matters percolating around you. A tendency to overthink and overanalyze is evident during this transit. While retrograding in Virgo, you may feel unsettled with home matters, as it moves into Leo on the 16th, it could lessen the intensity. Either way, your unease is well understood. This is a time where you just pull back and reassess. Take a personal inventory if necessary.

CANCER – (June 21 – July 22)

So much activity, though with this month’s retrograde, you may feel less of the impact as it travels easily through your own sign. Nonetheless, your area of chat can be compromised if words and actions are not met with consideration. Think things through before speaking out. Be aware of limitations that could occur.

VIRGO – (Aug 23- Sept 22)

Mercury, the planet of reason, retrograding in your own sign, can be crucial in most areas as it brings forth a need to finalize matters that need resolution, and it could increase anxiety as the desire for perfection is magnified. Life as you know may feel heavier, as your desire to maintain a sense of normalcy increases. However, much can be said about perception. As long as you stay aware, everything else will fall into place.

LIBRA – (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

Anytime Mercury retrogrades that sacred, hidden space in your inner psyche, your subconscious mind is awakened. This is a place where you retreat, where you begin to unfold matters that need to be put to rest. It can also lead to a heightened need to isolate, to work from the inside out, self exploration. As it moves into active Leo on the 16th, it should bring a sense of release, as you find yourself more open to social activity.

SCORPIO – (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

As Mercury travels through your area of groups and friendships, your need to reconnect opens up. Reexamining relationships, looking at them from a more critical view point, expressing your thoughts more effectively. Also, reflecting on goals and ambitions that have not been met. Moving into Leo, it will bring matters relating to work to the surface, as you begin to create more resolution in areas that need to be cleaned up.

SAGITTARIUS – (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

As Mercury retrogrades in Virgo at your mid-heaven, you may begin to view yourself, in the workplace, a bit more harshly. You may also experience minor setbacks and delays, becoming more hyper vigilant about what needs to be done. As it moves into Leo on the 16th, in sync with your own sign, you may feel mildly relieved. It is a time for deep reflection as it travels through the 9th house sector of your solar chart. It’s a heavy transit, but the end result is worth it.

CAPRICORN – (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

A 9th house Mercury retrograde can stir up your inner desire to understand your inner psyche. Tuning in to your core beliefs. As it trails back into your 8th house of resources, it brings forth concerns relating to money matters and investments. Perception as opposed to actual reality can play out either way. Nonetheless, it’s all about playing it safe.

AQUARIUS – (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

As Mercury moves retrograde into your area of finances, paying better attention to what is coming in as well as what is going out is paramount. Moving into your 7th house of partners may trigger unfounded relationship issues. So bear in mind, it’s all about preparing for what is ahead. This is the time where you know what to say and how to say it. Taking care, one step at a time. As it moves back into your partnership’s house on the 16th, it’s best to hone in on your communication skills. Delivery counts.

PISCES – (Feb 19 – March 19)

Being more aware of ruffled feathers when dealing with partnerships is the path to harmony as Mercury travels in your 7th house. Concentrating on areas that need your immediate attention and slowing down your pace is key! Also, as Mercury moves into Leo on the 16th, the focus shifts; it’s all about healthcare, managing yourself in a better way and not taking anything for granted.

