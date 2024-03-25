Astrology April 2024

As springtime on the planet signals a time of rebirth, new life bursting from old roots and the sweet wonder of nature following its own orderly course, so too does springtime in the heavens as it offers the promises of new insights, fresh starts and the blessed comfort in observing the orderliness of change. Astrologically speaking, Spring is all about purging, a time to rethink our old patterns, a period in which to reevaluate.

ARIES – (March 20 – April 19)

A direct hit for the Rams, as the eclipse, along with Mercury retrograde, occurs in your own sign. For many this can be a time where closure occurs, and a new beginning emerges. In addition as it conjuncts the north node, you may feel a tremendous surge of luck, a feeling of euphoria as you begin a new chapter in your life. Though Mercury in retrograde may have you questioning yourself, which is a double-edged sword. Flow with it; don’t push back.

TAURUS – (April 20 – May 20)

The hidden sector of your chart, that part of you that remains hidden is triggered by Mercury retrograde as well as the eclipse. With that said, you may feel a sudden need to look from within, ruminating, seeking solitude as well as reflection. If you are working on letting go of unresolved matters, this could be a time where you hopefully find solutions. Or on the flip-side, it can also lead you down a path of over thinking and over dwelling. Allow these transits to help you in unloading past traumas that need to be put to rest. Allow it to generate you, not push you back.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

During this phenomenal eclipse your dance card is about to surge, as well as purge. You may feel a sudden need to focus on the quality of your peeps as opposed to the quantity. Your awareness of those in your inner circle is on full alert! Questioning motives as well as intentions will occur as your inner radar magnifies. With Mercury your ruler in retrograde, you will be motivated to sift through situations that no longer serve your higher good. The Eclipse can help to push it further, where it needs to be.

CANCER – (June 21 – July 22)

With the total Eclipse hovering over the zenith part of your chart, opportunities beckon. A sudden desire and need to explore new options, to aim higher than imagined, await. A stronger sense of purpose is initiated, as you shift into full gear. Stepping up your game is in your hands, though with this month’s eclipse lending itself, you can only excel. Though Mercury in retrograde, can also cause you to pull back. So bear with it and trust your gut.

LEO – (July 23 – Aug 22)

During this month’s eclipse taking place in the 9th house of higher aspirations, your mind, body and spirit reach a more elevated level of consciousness. For many, tapping into your psyche, through meditation, yoga, breath work is what this is all about. Feeling your soul’s purpose from the inside out. This is a magical transit, meant for reaching your spiritual awakening. Mercury in retrograde can allow you to introspect on a much deeper level. Trust in the cosmos.

VIRGO – (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

An 8th house total eclipse is monumental, tapping into money received as well as provided. This could relate to an investment of some kind, the lottery or a settlement. It’s about establishing a balance of some sort. No matter what, it’s about finances, coming in or going out. However, most of the time, it is extremely favorable, though with Mercury, your ruler, conjunct the eclipse, you may need to rethink financial strategy.

LIBRA – (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

This particular eclipse settles in the union area of your chart. Your need for partnerships, love or work, is clearly part of your mantra. It’s all about connecting. However, during this total eclipse, you may suddenly find yourself less tolerant, more uncomfortable with substandard relationships. It’s all about your need to create more of a healthy balance. Let it speak to you! Though on the flip side as Mercury retrogrades your area of partners, you may feel a bit hesitant in making any moves. On one level you are inspired, on another level, you’re cautious. Trust your inner voice.

SCORPIO – (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

Your health is the focus during this particular eclipse. Focusing on fitness goals, working towards accomplishing what you set out to do and getting it right! This also places importance on your area of work, as your sense of responsibilities increase. Though you may be reluctant to make changes, this period could inspire you. Mercury’s retrograde conjunction to the eclipse can have you wavering back and forth, so stick to what you need to do.

SAGITTARIUS – (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

Matters of the heart ignite during this lunation and your 5th house of love is inspired. For all you archers, whether you’re in a relationship or not, remain open and receptive to see where you land. Sometimes this transit can awaken your more creative side, or if the desire for expanding your family should come about, this cycle can open the flood gates. Either way, it’s all about creating. However not the best time to take a chance; step back and give yourself a breather.

CAPRICORN – (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Home and your inner sanctuary is triggering a need to either isolate, improve your current situation and/or make changes that will inspire your need for growth. This particular eclipse is intense, as family matters play into the need for self understanding. You’re a part of all that occurs, and you may find yourself more open. Though, with Mercury in tow, conjunct the eclipse, you may find yourself less patient than usual.

AQUARIUS – (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

Words, actions and delivery counts during this month’s eclipse. The light is green, and you may find yourself going full speed ahead. Your mind is working at an incredible speed, allowing you to explore new outlets such as writing, traveling, healing work and more. This can be an adventurous ride as you seek out. Though with Mercury transiting your area of chat, your words and actions may not meet. So be aware.

PISCES – (Feb 19 – March 19)

Much like your polar opposite sign, Virgo, finances play a major role in this month’s eclipse. However, you may be more prone to spending more than you allow. Your generosity knows no bounds, and during this eclipse, your true giving nature may emerge. Though stepping back and reassessing may be your saving grace. This can also be a lucky cycle, as you are more fortunate in what comes your way. Watching your finances is key at this time; be well aware of your limits.

Janet Amid can be heard Monday mornings from 8:10-8:20 am on 93.5 FM. Every second Wednesday on 96.7 CLASSIC HITS and every other Wednesday morning from 7:30-8:30 am. 419-882-5510 or JanetAmid@aol.com.