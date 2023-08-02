Theater Notes August 2023

Listen to Teachers Perform Stand Up Comedy

Come laugh with the funniest teachers in the world. Bored Teachers, the leader in teacher comedy with millions of followers and video views on social media, is on tour with a powerhouse roster of comedians. The Teachers Do Stand Up Tour has a rotating lineup with the hilarious teacher comics from around the country, spreading smiles to every educator in need of a night of laughter before embarking on another challenging school year. This tour visits The Toledo Funny Bone, 6140 Levis Commons Boulevard, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 at 6 pm. toledo.funnybone.com.

Fly Away with Mary Poppins at The Croswell

A timeless tale of a special nanny, “Mary Poppins” at The Croswell Opera house, 129 E Maumee St. Aug. 4 through Aug. 20, follows a nanny who tries to turn the lives of two British children upside down with a little magic and a great attitude. Tickets range from $15 to $44. Evening shows at 7:30 pm. Matinee performances at 2:30 pm. Wheelchair-accessible seating is available. croswell.org.