“The College Tour” TV Series Features Owens Community College

Owens Community College is the first Ohio community college to be featured on “The College Tour” series that airs on 28 different streaming services, including Amazon Prime.

“The College Tour” is a series with 30-minute episodes highlighting different universities and colleges across the United States. Each episode looks into student life on the campuses through the eyes of the students.

The television series started four years ago, when host Alex Boylan took his niece to look at different higher institutions. He realized not everyone has the opportunity to look at every school they want to because of costly travel prices and wanted to make the stories of different colleges and the students that go to the institutions more accessible to a wider audience.

“The College Tour was designed to help prospective students figure out their path to higher education – and there is a path,” Boylan said.

Some students from Owens Community College will be featured on the episode, where they share their story and experience with the community college.

The Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Marketing and Communication for Owens Community College, Tasha Hussain Black, said, “We believe that anyone can find themselves in one of those stories.”

Hussain Black says the stories range from non-traditional, like a student who has come to Owens for a second career, to second-chances with students who may be looking for their passion after making poor life decisions in the past, to students who took college credit plus courses during high school.

Boylan emphasizes there are some “really inspiring stories here,” and each story viewers will see in the episode will start with the student’s passion and where it came from.

“No matter where you are in your life, you can come back to Owens or come to Owens and find your passion,” Hussain Black said.

Owens Community College will host a community screening in early October, with the date still TBD. The episode will air publicly around the end of October, with the date still TBD.

For updates about the episode and Owens, visit www.facebook.com/owenscc.

For more information about “The College Tour,” including free episodes and classes to learn more about higher education, visit www.thecollegetour.com.