The Arts Commission Wins American Architechture Award

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo was awarded a 2023 American Architecture Award for Displays and Installations.

The sculpture “Upon Reflection (the Sky’s the Limit)” was one of three recipients of the award, the Arts Commission said.

The sculpture was commissioned by The Arts Commission and constructed by Jason Klimonski, co-founder of StudioKCA in 2022.

StudioKCA was co-founded in 2012 by Lesley Chang and Jason Klimonski, an award-winning architect and lighting designer. Jason uses his creativity and imagination to create unique pieces for his clients.

“The sculpture is constructed of stainless steel cables and two large masts that suspend two oval shapes at the center of the median. The outer shape is mirrored metal; the inner is backlit and painted with a high gloss catalyzed paint, reflecting sunlight into a glowing ring at the center of the sculpture (and continually illuminated during nights and days without sun by LED lights),” a spokesperson from The Arts Commission said.

“Upon Reflection” was one of many awardees; 150 awards were given out in 2023 American Architecture Awards. The award was created in 1994 by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design to honor architects who have created notable architecture. For a list of other award recipients, click here.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, founded in 1959 to encourage Toledo’s arts and culture. It is the longest-standing arts commission in Ohio. For more information about The Arts Commission, visit https://theartscommission.org/about/who-we-are.