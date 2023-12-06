Studio Eleve-Eleven Holiday Pop Up Gallery

Give the gift of holiday cheer with Adams Street’s pop up art shop.

Studio Eleven-Eleven has special holiday hours for one more weekend, Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 12 pm to 8 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 10, 12 pm to 4 pm.

Customers can buy glass blown ornaments, snowmen, Santa Clauses and more, as well as works on canvas to spice up your decorating. Glass works are done by Leonard Marty, and works on canvas are by Julie VanHeyst.

Studio Eleven-Eleven, 1111 Adams St. Julie VanHeyst: studio1111toledo@gmail.com, julievanheyst.com, 419-461-0051. Leonard Marty: leo.l.marty1@gmail.com, 419-460-3239.