Music Notes November 2023

Toledo-born talent at Lucille’s

Nicole Heitger has been a vocalist for over 20 years. Raised on traditional jazz, as the daughter of Ray, the leader of Toledo renowned Cakewalkin’ Jass Band, Nicole began singing when she was sixteen years old, performing at various concerts, jazz festivals and clubs. She performs the great classics of jazz history and delivers them with her powerful and precise blues-tinged vocals. Friday, Nov. 10, 7:15 pm. Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, 1447 N. Summit St. tickets on Eventbrite.

Pop’s Garage opens at Papa’s Tavern

Ashley Spitler (drums and vocals) and Christian Lombardo (guitar and vocals), members of Pop’s Garage, a five piece Top 40 & pop hits cover band with spot on harmonies and a knack for keeping the audience dancing, play the Tavern. Friday, Nov. 10, 8:30 pm. Papa’s Tavern, 1328 Liberty St. Pop’s Garage on Facebook.

Girl Named Tom Comes Back to Toledo

The Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts welcomes Girl Named Tom, a Pettisville, Ohio band that gained fame for being the first trio to ever win The Voice, to perform with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. The group’s sound is built on the heartfelt voice of Bekah Liechty and her two brothers Joshua and Caleb. Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 pm. TMA’s Peristyle. Tickets at artstoledo.com/girl-named-tom or 419.246.8000.