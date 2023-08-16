Michigan Renaissance Festival Returns for 44th Year

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 44-year anniversary in Holly, MI.

The Michigan Renaissance Festival is open for seven weekends starting from Aug. 19 through Oct. 1, with a festival on Friday, Sept. 29 from 10 am to 7 pm.

The renaissance festival has new events and places, including a new Mermaid Cove, aerial skills, House of Dragons, a speakeasy and brunch at the joust.

Each weekend is themed for attendees to dress up, embrace the experience and join in on special games and events for the weekends. The themes include: Pirates and Pups, Highland Fling, Vikings Invasion, Wonders of the World, Shamrocks and Shenanigans, Harvest Huzzah, Festival Friday and Sweet Endings.

Those who attend the Michigan Renaissance Festival can find different food options as well as over 100 vendors.

Regular festival goers can expect a change with parking, as parking tickets will now be required. Tickets can be purchased upon arrival or online and for $10.

Dogs are now allowed to join in on the festivities and must have a filled out registration form. Dog entrance fees with a photo provided to the festival is $10, while the dog entrance fee without a photo is $15 and can only be purchased at the dog registration booth.

Festival tickets are $25.95 for adults, $15.95 for children and $23.95 for seniors when purchased upon arrival. Tickets for adults are $22.95 and $12.95 for children when purchased online. The Michigan Renaissance Festival also has season passes available for purchase online.

For more information about the festival, including events, food, vendors and tickets, visit michrenfest.com.