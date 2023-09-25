Local Artist and Sea King CBD Collab on Water Conservation

You don’t have to be a weed connoisseur to enjoy local artist Steve Athanas’ creative partnership with Sea King CBD, entitled, “The Water T Project.”

Wanting to raise awareness of the dangerous global impact of water pollution, Athanas designed several drawings meant to provoke awareness of the need for water preservation and conservation, which are printed on the 100% cotton t-shirts in non-toxic eco-friendly inks. The back of each t-shirt features the words “preserve/conserve.”

The t-shirts are $55, and 75% of the net profits from the t-shirts are donated to nonprofits who are actively involved in ocean and shoreline cleanup.

A musical artist who has been creating for over six decades, Athanas has a diverse creative portfolio: he’s also a published author and has worked in 2D and 3D forms. He describes his 2D works as “fantastical and whimsical,” and his 3D art–often mobiles and structures–utilizes “reimagined and found items.”

“All About Water,” a page on Athanas’ website highlights the sobering state of our oceans and lakes with this pertinent W. H. Auden quote: “Thousands have lived without love, not one without water.”

For readers interested in popping right over to supporting this local artist and business, you can order the Water T’s on Athanas’ website or at Sea King CBD. Sea King CBD describes the drawings as: “Visual pokes in the eye designed to wake people up by communicating important messages.”

For our readers interested in recent details auguring the increasing necessity of projects like the Water T, the 2022 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) – Global Plastics Outlook notes that plastic consumption has quadrupled in 30 years to 460 million tons a year.



15% of plastics are collected for recycling, but due to residues, much of it can’t be recycled, leaving a measly 9% being recycled. 22% of plastics are burned or dumped, often polluting aquatic or terrestrial environments and devastating animal populations.

Many current conservation projects may focus only on one area of conservation. The Water T Project plans to make efforts on multiple fronts, addressing plastic that’s already broken down in the water and safely disposing of it once it’s removed.

More designs are currently being planned, so check out seakingcbd.com for more information.