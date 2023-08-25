Friday, August 25, 2023
Home Arts & Culture

Art Notes Sept. 2023

By Makenna Flores
Mural
See what art events you can take part in this month.

Art Loop Dancin’ in the Streets

Art Loop
Photo provided via Art Loop.

Experience Toledo’s signature arts and culture at the Art’s Commission Dancin’ in the Streets, as part of their Art Loop Summer Spectacular, Sept. 8 from 5 pm to 8:30 pm on N. Superior Street. The event will feature back-to-back performances from Poonam Dance and the Aegela Centers for Middle Eastern Dance. theartscommission.org/events/art-loop

Portraits, People and Pets at Toledo Artists’ Club Gallery

Toledo Artists Club
Photo provided via Toledo Artists’ Club.

The Toledo Artists’ Club Gallery hosts the exhibit Portraits, People and Pets throughout September. The show highlights pieces chosen by the  artists based on the parameters for entry and acceptance for the exhibit. Through Sept. 27, 5403 Elmer Drive. For more information, visit toledoartistclub.com/upcoming-exhibitions or call 419-531-4079.

Art in the Park at Put-in-Bay

Art in the Park
Photo provided via Put in Bay.

For some family art fun, Put-in-Bay’s Art in the Park is Sept. 9 during the island’s Historical Weekend. Art in the Park features regional artists and craftspeople displaying original work, live demonstrations and a silent auction for charity. DeRivera Park, 10 am to 5 pm. visitputinbay.com/events/art-in-the-park-put-in-bay/

Previous articleLocal Organizations Provide Services, Hospitality For Refugee Arrivals
Next articleBig To Do Sept. 2023
Makenna Flores

Recent Articles

Explore

Magazines

© 2023 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO