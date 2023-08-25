Art Notes Sept. 2023

Art Loop Dancin’ in the Streets

Experience Toledo’s signature arts and culture at the Art’s Commission Dancin’ in the Streets, as part of their Art Loop Summer Spectacular, Sept. 8 from 5 pm to 8:30 pm on N. Superior Street. The event will feature back-to-back performances from Poonam Dance and the Aegela Centers for Middle Eastern Dance. theartscommission.org/events/art-loop.

Portraits, People and Pets at Toledo Artists’ Club Gallery

The Toledo Artists’ Club Gallery hosts the exhibit Portraits, People and Pets throughout September. The show highlights pieces chosen by the artists based on the parameters for entry and acceptance for the exhibit. Through Sept. 27, 5403 Elmer Drive. For more information, visit toledoartistclub.com/upcoming-exhibitions or call 419-531-4079.

Art in the Park at Put-in-Bay

For some family art fun, Put-in-Bay’s Art in the Park is Sept. 9 during the island’s Historical Weekend. Art in the Park features regional artists and craftspeople displaying original work, live demonstrations and a silent auction for charity. DeRivera Park, 10 am to 5 pm. visitputinbay.com/events/art-in-the-park-put-in-bay/.