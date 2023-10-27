Art Calendar November 2023

ONGOING

Joel Fremion: Fabric of the Midwest

The Fabric of the Midwest exhibition features the unique collages of Indiana artist Joel Fremion. Using fabric, leather and paint, Fremion creates stunning landscapes and portraits that reflect the culture and spirit of our region. Through Saturday, Dec. 23. Weds to Sat, noon-4pm. 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair St. 20northgallery.com

Sleek: The Art of Recycling

Sarah Thomas explores issues related to plastics, recycling systems and water pollution in a way that draws attention to environmental concerns. Through Weds, Nov. 29. Just Jerry’s/The Switchboard, 912 Monroe St.

Visual Elements Art Exhibition

Sylvania joins with Sister City, Woodstock ON to host an international juried art show featuring artists from both cities. Through Dec. 20. Lourdes University, Canticle Arts Center, 5335 Silica Dr., Sylvania. facebook.com/sylvaniaarts

Landscapes and Urban Scenes Show

The Toledo Artists’ Club features landscapes, both pastoral and urban, at this exhibition. Runs through Nov. 26. Open weekly, Tues., Thurs., Sat. and Sun., 1-4pm. The Artists’ Club at the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. toledoartistclub.com

THURS., Nov. 2

Toledo Streets Scenes

A fundraiser in support of Toledo Streets Newspaper’s work and artistic expression, vendors of Toledo Streets Newspaper explored the streets to find images that captured a vision, expressed beauty or were characteristic of Toledo. The photos have been compiled into a calendar available for purchase. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $50. 6-9pm. Glass City Metropark, 1001 Front St.

SAT., Nov. 4

Creator Fair

The Toledo Comic Arts Festival welcomes comic and graphic artists to the Creator Fair with comics, books and art available for purchase. 10am-4pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

Fallen Timbers Art Festival

Sponsored by the Shops at Fallen Timbers and the Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission, the 3nd Annual Fallen Timbers Art Festival is a Juried Fine Art show and indoor event. 11am-5pm. Also on Sun, Nov. 5. The Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., Suite 1599, Maumee. Awaac.org

WED., Nov. 15

Art Book Club: Playing Indian

Join fellow art and book lovers for a conversation about Native American Heritage Month exploring the white American idea of Native Americans shaping national identity and why that can be problematic. It is highly recommended to view the installation ahead of the discussion. Registration is required at library@toleodmuseum.org or call 419-254-5770 with name, email address and phone number. 5:30-7pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

FRI., Nov. 17

Local Artist Holiday Trunk Show

Be inspired for holiday gift-giving and beautiful décor by talented local artists. Artwork from over 20 local artists will be available for viewing and purchase at the historic Libbey House in Toledo’s Old West End. This is a fundraising event with proceeds donated to The Arts Commission. $10-$25. 5-8pm. Also on Sat, Nov. 18, 11am-6pm. Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Blvd. theartscommission.org

FRI., Nov. 24

Black Friday Sip, See & Shop

OptiGo’s Black Friday Sip, See & Shop is an evening filled with one-of-a-kind items and fabulous finds — art, food, fashion, furnishings and a whole lot of fun. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $20. 4-8pm. River House Arts, 425 Jefferson Ave.

THURS., Nov. 30

Art Loop: Trolley Tour

As a nod to original Art Loop events, The Arts Commission invites Toledoans to buy tickets for the Trolley Tour. Guests will be shuttled through Downtown and East Toledo to explore local galleries. 5-9pm. theartscommission.org