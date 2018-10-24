Toledo Craftsman’s Guild Showcases Art

Since 1972, the Toledo Craftsman’s Guild has joined a community of professionals and artisans committed to high quality handiwork. Craftsmen from The Guild will show off locally made items perfect for holiday gifts, or a treat for yourself, during the Homespun Holiday Art & Craft Show. Revel in the impeccable quality and holiday cheer.

10am-5pm, Saturday, November 3. 11am-4pm,

Sunday, November 4.

Stranahan Theater & Great Hall, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.,

419-842-1925 | toledocraftsmansguild.org | Free