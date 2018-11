Since 1972, the Toledo Craftsman’s Guild has joined a community of professionals and artisans committed to high quality handiwork. Guild craftsmen and other local vendors, will show off locally made items that are perfect for holiday gifts, or a treat for yourself, during their annual Crafts for Christmas festival.

10am-5pm, Saturday, November 24.

11am-4pm, Sunday, November 25.

Lucas County Recreation Center | 2901 Key St, Maumee

419-842-1925 | toledocraftsmansguild.org | Free