TMA brings visionary stained glass art to Toledo

The remarkable, beautiful and occasionally disturbing work of a remarkable artist will be the focus of the the Toledo Museum of Art’s new exhibit The Path to Paradise: Judith Schaechter’s Stained-Glass Art. The presentation will open on June 27 featuring over 40 pieces by Schaechter. Working out of Philadelphia, Schaechter’s career has spanned over three decades using stained glass as a medium. Her sometimes unsettling subject matter has made Schaechter’s work widely celebrated. The exhibit is scheduled to run through October 4.