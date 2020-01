Some artists use delicate brushes, high-quality pens, or other intricate tools to create their masterpieces. Ice sculptors, however, use chainsaws, and we think that makes them cooler. See them wield the heavy machinery during Tecumseh’s 11th Annual Ice Sculpture Festival, a two-day celebration that includes ice carving demos, dueling carver competitions, fire juggling, stilt walking and more.

January 18-19 | 10am-5pm, Saturday | Noon-4pm, Sunday

Downtown Tecumseh | Downtowntecumseh.com | Free