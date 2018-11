Whether you’re a novice photographer or a professional ready for the season, Levis Commons offers a picture-perfect opportunity for holiday photos. For the third year in a row, visitors can access a unique perspective by stepping inside a glowing 50-foot tree. Take photos, or just take in the magic, from 6-9pm on Fridays, November 23-December 21.

The Town Center at Levis Commons | 3201 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg

419-931-8888 | shopleviscommons.com | Free