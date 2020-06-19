SQACC moves popular fundraiser online

For the past 12 years, the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center (SQACC) has held an Entre Amigos fundraiser, featuring celebrity waitstaff and a silent auction to raise money for Quintero classes and programs. While COVID-19 put a halt to these types of public events, the need for funding goes on. So SQACC is bringing the event online with the renamed “No Entre Amigos” through a series of videos focusing on Latin art and food, which will be broadcast daily at 6pm, June 15 through 19 on the Sofia Quintero Facebook page. The staff and volunteers of SQACC will offer presentations about history, cooking, dancing, jewelry and more, and a “big announcement” is promised as well. So if you miss the camaraderie of Entre Amigos, pull up a chair and experience the Quintero Center at home at facebook.com/SQACC/.