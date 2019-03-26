Room for a story

Since 2008, the Santa Fe-based DIY art collective Meow Wolf has created immersive, multimedia experiences for curious visitors of all ages. Together, the group transforms rooms and spaces into interactive art installations that tell stories through exploration. Presented in partnership with the Ann Arbor Film Festival, the Meow Wolf collective will discuss their imaginative work during a Penny Stamps Speaker Series lecture.

5:10-6:30pm. Thursday, March 28. The Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., 734-668-8397. Stamps.umich.edu Free