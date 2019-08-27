Robert Zollweg Hosts Artist Talk

Experimental master glass artist Robert Zollweg has been named the 45th guest of the Pavilion Project as an artist in residence at the Toledo Museum of Art. Zollweg, who previously held the role of designer and creative director at Libbey Glass, will explore the sand casting method, also known as glass casting, of custom glass making, a process that involves pouring hot liquid glass into a handmade mold comprised of clay and sand. During the residency, Robert Zollweg will experiment with this ancient process, using the TMA Glass Hot Shop as his personal studio from Wednesday, September 18 through Friday, September 27.

The artist’s talk will be held at 7pm Thursday, September, 26.

TMA Glass Pavilion, 2445 Monroe St.

419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org | Free