Recreating famous Toledo landmarks in Lego (and more)

The Arts Commission and Imagination Station team up to present the Build With Us challenge, inviting participants to create replicas of famous Toledo landmarks — buildings, art, other structures — using materials found at home. Lego blocks, foam, Lincoln Logs, anything is fair game. Contestants can upload a picture of their finished work to Instagram or Facebook, hashtagged #buildwithustoledo, and tag @theartscommission and @imaginationstation in the post. Participants can also email photos of their submissions. Submissions accepted through June 30.

For more information, visit theartscommission.org/stories/build-with-us-toledo