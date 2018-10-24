Prismatica Brings Light to Detroit

Witness the city of Detroit in a whole new light. The interactive art installation, Prismatica, is now in Beacon Park, amazing those who walk by. Giant, colorful and reflective prisms line the pathways of the park, allowing visitors to see the city in every color of the spectrum, or as dancing colors by spinning the prisms. Prismatica has made its way through Ottawa, Calgary, Georgetown and Baltimore, so head up to behold the beauty while you still can. It will be on display through Monday, November 19 during park hours, 6am-10pm.

Beacon Park, 1903 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI.

313-566-8250 | downtowndetroitparks.com/parks/Beacon-Park

Free