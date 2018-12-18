Poignant Photographs

Rowan Renee’s photography tackles subjects as diverse as sexual abuse, the vibrant traditions of New Orleans, and women’s mystical power. The nude subjects in her tintype photographs hold arresting expressions that leave you wanting to know more. Renee is also known for her installations, sculptures, street art, and printmaking. Learn more about her at rowanrenee.com. Make it a point to see the artist’s work on display at the University Toledo.

9am-9pm Monday-Saturday. 10am-9pm Sunday.

University of Toledo CVA Main Gallery, 620 Art Museum Dr. 419-530-8300. utoledo.edu/al/svpa