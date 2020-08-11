New Galleries At Gathered Glass Feature Two Unique Exhibitions

In the past six to eight months, Gathered Glass renovated the upstairs space above their storefront into two, beautiful exhibition spaces for public viewing. Artists, including Gathered’s Gallery Manager Ian Welch, relocated their working studios to another area on the floor, and walls were knocked down in order to create a larger gallery space. Finished with distressed brick and weathered plaster walls, the two art galleries are intended for non-glass 2D and 3D artists to present their work.

“We are open, but we’ve had to rework how we’re doing things,” says Ian.

THE MESSENGER

The front gallery currently showcases a body of work by Chaz O’Neil titled, The Messenger. O’Neil is a Columbus-based artist, Museum & Galleries Assistant at Otterbein University, as well as an Instructor. This series examines O’Neil’s interest in how humans send messages into outer space in search of intelligent life. Presented on twelve by twelve panels, this incredibly vibrant and distinctive series was fabricated over two years. O’ Neil carves, sands or even molds rabbit skin glue gesso and overlays intricate patterns. He’ll sometimes spray paint, paint wash, or use pigment or resins with control vs. chaos aspect. But with each communicative panel, O’Neil’s reflects the ‘golden age’ of space exploration. “This show reflects how we present ourselves, how we are choosing what to share, and if we’re putting everything out there, is all that good?” says Ian Welch, show curator, and printmaking artist.

CUL-DE-SAC



Presently in the larger gallery, a traveling portfolio exchange titled Cul-De-Sac is featured. This print exchange, including 13 by 19 prints made by woodblocking, copperplate etching or screen printing includes works by twenty-one Ohio-based artists and educators. This show was curated by Micheal Weigman and Dustin Brinkman. Each artist involved was asked to create 23 prints of their work, giving each of the participating artists’ one print in the portfolio, one set for donation, and one set for the traveling exhibition. Cul-De-Sac asks the artists and the audience to reflect on the community in a cul-de-sac. Belonging to a group can give one the sense of safety and support, but it can also create potential fears of those outside of the circle. For Michael Weigman, this show confronts the narrow mindedness that exists in some communities in order to create a society of inclusiveness and understanding.

“We were lucky that the first show at the Columbus Printed Art Center was not affected by COVID,” said Michael Weigman, artist and Cul-De-Sac co-curator. Artists were able to meet each other and talk about their prints. The inspiration for this exchange was for regional artists and printmakers to collaborate and take the temperature to see what printmaking in Ohio is like.

“Printmaking has a strong connection to the middle-class environment, and a wider brush of communication than people anticipate. It’s a really interesting technique linked to protests and social change. One image is accessible in many platforms and in many places at once, as opposed to sculptures or paintings.” says Michael Weignam, a Toledo-native currently residing in Columbus.



These exhibitions will be featured until the end of August, and are available to the public by appointment only to keep everyone safe. Call 419-262-5501 or email Gallery Manager Ian Welch at ian@gatheredglass.com. Gathered Glass is more than willing to work with people and the hours they can come in. There is also additional artwork by some of the featured artists available for viewing and/or purchase. Both exhibitions are viewable online at https://www.gatheredglass.com/gallery.