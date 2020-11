Anything can be art. Get inspired by the latest class offered by Handmade Toledo on Sunday, November 15. Led by instructor Dani Herrera, students will create a mixed media collage in the form of a bird, a bug, a doll or other options. All pieces will be made of fabric scraps and other found materials. After this course, you’ll look at the leftover pieces from any project as an opportunity. $30. 3-5:30pm. 1717 Adams St. 419-214-1717. Shophandmadetoledo.com