Leather wares that are off the (crimson) chain

The remarkable, wearable art of Crimson Chain Leatherworks will be the centerpiece of the store’s holiday open house on December 5. Whether you’re a cosplayer who wants a flight of fancy or a history buff who seeks remarkable accuracy, Crimson Chain’s products can fit the bill. The company has no permanent storefront, instead travelling to conventions and renaissance fairs around the country. See what goes into the creation of these amazing clothes with a rare opportunity to place a custom order. 10am-6pm. Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6. 3912 Funston St. (off Lagrange near I-75) crimsonchainleatherworks.com Free