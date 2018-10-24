Learn Botanical Illustration at Art Supply Depo

For beautiful linework, impressive curves, and gorgeous colors, artists look to Mother Nature for the most stunning inspiration. Learn how to master the bounty of beauty during Intro to Botanical Illustration, a class led by colored pencil artist Katie Delay. Discover how to accurately render plants and flowers through careful observation, achieving realistic shape, perspective and texture while using both graphite and colored pencils. For a full supply list and more information, see online.

$95 | 1-4pm | Sundays November, 4, 11, 18

The Art Supply Depo Toledo, 29 S. St. Clair St.,

419-720-6462 | Artsupplydepo.com