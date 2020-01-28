“Intense Adornment” Showcases metalsmithing work at 20 North Gallery

L. Sue Szabo has spent 30 years making a living— and art— with her hands. A practicing physician since 1988, Szabo has also studied art and learned the delicate techniques of metalsmithing. Her work has appeared in several prominent exhibits and numerous books over the years. The public can sample her remarkable creations, both metal works and jewelry, at her new exhibit Intense Adornment at 20 North Gallery.

Noon-4pm | Wednesday through Saturday

On view through March 28

20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair St.

419-241-2400 | 20northgallery.com | Free