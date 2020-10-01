How to make an American quilt

An exhibit at the Toledo Museum of Art spotlights the history and often surprisingly rebellious nature of one of America’s quintessential textile creations: The quilt. Radical Tradition: American Quilts and Social Change encourages viewers to look at the stories that quilts tell about times of change in American history, from the fight for civil rights and gender equality to wartime protests and LGBTQ+ issues. November 21 through February 14, 2021. 2445 Monroe St., 419-255-8000. toledomuseum.org Free