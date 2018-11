In June 2002, glass artist Matt Paskiet opened Firenation, a fine art glass gallery and hot shop. Join Paskiet and the hardworking studio artists for seasonal magic during the Holiday Open House. Find great gifts, be amazed by artist Rob Dauel’s glassblowing demonstration at 7pm, and enjoy light snacks and beverages.

6-10pm | Friday, November 30

Firenation Glass | 7166 Front St, Holland

419-866-6288 | firenation.com | Free