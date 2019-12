Texturally unique and adaptable, acrylics are popular paints for artists, but some feel they lack the knowledge to utilize the medium fully. Fuller Art House’s three-week Intro to Acrylic Paints course will focus on the techniques to make beautiful acrylic pieces. Led by Dani Fuller, the course will guide beginners or longtime artists.

$135 | 6-8pm | Tuesdays, January 14 through January 28

Fuller Art House, 5679 Main St., Sylvania

419-882-8949 | fullerarthouse.com