Floral Watercolor Workshop at Handmade Toledo

You need not be an experienced painter to join this floral watercolor workshop hosted by Handmade Toledo, as all skill levels are welcome. Learn basic techniques through hands-on instruction to create leaves and flowers using watercolors. Take home your creation to frame and hang on the wall or give it to a friend as a thoughtful holiday gift. Learning how to make these basic but striking paintings is a skill you can retain and use after the workshop.

$30 | 7:30pm Sunday, December 9

Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St.

419-214-1717 | handmadetoledo.com