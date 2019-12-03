Fireflies on the Water Debute at TMA

Yayoi Kusama established her groundbreaking artistic vision almost seven decades ago, yet, at age 90, she’s the most Instagrammable artist at work today. Join other art-lovers, who relish in the opportunity to post pictures of their experiences with her work, when Yayoi Kusama’s site-specific installation Fireflies on the Water debuts at the Toledo Museum of Art on December 14. The work, which occupies a full gallery room, uses light and mirrors to transport viewers to a space that seems endlessly expansive. Admission requires a $5 ticket, reservable online, which assigns a specific date and time to spend 60 seconds alone in the room with the installation.

On view through April 26, 2020

Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St.

419-255-8000 | Toledomuseum.org