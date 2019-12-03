Fireflies on the Water Debute at TMA

. December 3, 2019.
Yayoi Kusama (b. 1929), Fireflies on the Water, 2002. Mirrors, plexiglass, lights, and water, 111 × 144 1/2 × 144 1/2 in. (281.9 × 367 × 367 cm). Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; purchase with funds from the Postwar Committee and the Contemporary Painting and Sculpture Committee and partial gift of Betsy Wittenborn Miller 2003.322. Photograph by Sheldan C. Collins
Yayoi Kusama established her groundbreaking artistic vision almost seven decades ago, yet, at age 90, she’s the most Instagrammable artist at work today. Join other art-lovers, who relish in the opportunity to post pictures of their experiences with her work, when Yayoi Kusama’s site-specific installation Fireflies on the Water debuts at the Toledo Museum of Art on December 14. The work, which occupies a full gallery room, uses light and mirrors to transport viewers to a space that seems endlessly expansive. Admission requires a $5 ticket, reservable online, which assigns a specific date and time to spend 60 seconds alone in the room with the installation.

On view through April 26, 2020
Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St.
419-255-8000 | Toledomuseum.org