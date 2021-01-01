Find Works on the Web with Anthony Wayne Arts

It’s been a rough year for area artists, with art shows and galleries being closed and taking away spaces for them to showcase their work. To combat this, the Anthony Wayne Arts Commission is sponsoring a new virtual art show named “Works on the Web.” Hosted on the Arts Commission website at awaac.org, the show features the work of over 30 different artists, with contact information listed for each if you’re interested in buying the work. “Works on the Web” is a dynamic show, with new art added as artists submit it, so be sure to check back in regularly.