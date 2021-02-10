Find a new masterpiece! Stella’s in Perrysburg displays local art you can buy

Around 20 remarkable works of art now decorate the walls of Stella’s Restaurant and Bar in Perrysburg. The collection, curated by proprietor Patrick Lahey and artist Christine Deemer, features paintings in a variety of sizes and media, all from area artists, including Mary Jane Erard, Kathryn Housepian, Dave Wisniewski and Deemer herself. Patrons interested in purchasing any of the works on display can make contact directly with the artists, whose contact information is available at the restaurant. For more information, visit stellasrestaurantandbar.com