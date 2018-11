See both historical and contemporary work of Native American artists at the Toledo Museum of Art’s latest exhibit, Expanded Views: Native American Art in Focus. Visitors can examine Cherokee tipi covers and tipi models, Crow Ledger drawings, a Santo Domingo polychrome jar as well as works by Wendy Red Star and Marie Watt through April 28 during Museum hours.

Toledo Museum of Art | 2445 Monroe St

419-255-8000 | toledomuseum.org