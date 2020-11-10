Enjoy a Western holiday in Washtenaw

Get along, little doggies! The Vintage Market is making a stop at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds for a holiday-themed Ho-Ho-Hoedown. This indoor event will feature over 100 vendors selling antiques, handmade items and more stocking stuffers than you can count. Remember to wear your Western attire and enter a raffle for a cash prize. $5 per ticket, kids under 12 free. 10am-4pm. Sunday, November 22. 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline RD, Ann Arbor. 734-429-3145. thevintagemarketmi.com