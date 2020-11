Come and celebrate the holidays with over 100 nativity scenes at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church beginning on Thanksgiving Day. The church’s fourth annual Nativity Festival will be on display each weekend through December 19. Featuring nativity scenes along with decorated trees and other themed tables, attendees will also receive a cookie treat from Pattye Bakes Cookies. Donations appreciated. 428 N. Erie St., 419-270-3224. stpaulstoledo.org Free